The couple died in each others' arms during the Bondi Beach attack after being shot by the suspect as they tried to halt him in his tracks.

Moment heroic couple tackle Bondi gunman - as dashcam footage reveals attempt to halt massacre before being gunned down. Picture: Reuters / Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A heroic couple who tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen in an attempt to halt the attack on Australia's Jewish community have been identified - as footage reveals their brave final actions before being fatally shot.

One friend of the family revealed to the Mail Online that Ms Gurman was due to celebrate her 62nd birthday on Wednesday. It comes amid reports the pair were also set to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in January. According to reports, the father and son allegedly ran to a nearby a footbridge before opening fire on those gathering to celebrate Chanukah on the beach - known as the Jewish festival of light. The Gurmans are believed to be Russian Jews from the Soviet Union, according to reports, who have lived in Australia for decades. "While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness," the family said.

Mr and Mrs Gurman's death came after they attempted to halt the gunman on the Bondi pavement. Picture: Handout

"Boris was a retired mechanic, known for his generosity, quiet strength and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. Sofia worked at Australia Post and was deeply loved by her colleagues and community," The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies said. It comes as crowds gathered to pay their respects to those lost in Sunday's attack. One Rabbi, who attended the vigil at the Bondi Pavilion, confirmed that the funerals for shooting victims will begin tomorrow. Australia’s federal police commissioner said on Tuesday that the killers may have been “inspired by” the Islamic State (IS) terror group.