Moment heroic couple tackle Bondi gunman - as dashcam footage reveals attempt to halt massacre before being gunned down
The couple died in each others' arms during the Bondi Beach attack after being shot by the suspect as they tried to halt him in his tracks.
A heroic couple who tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen in an attempt to halt the attack on Australia's Jewish community have been identified - as footage reveals their brave final actions before being fatally shot.
Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife Sofia, 61, were tragically killed in Sunday's attack as the pair bravely confronted Sajid Akram, 50, in an attempt to thwart the Chanukah massacre.
Dashcam footage shows the moment the couple stepped around a vehicle in Bondi Beach, as they tried to stop the gunman and attempting to wrestle the weapon from the older attacker's grasp.
Fifteen innocent people were killed when father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on more than 1,000 people attending the Jewish gathering in the Archer Park at 6.47pm local time on Sunday.
In the footage, the brave husband and wife can be seen on the ground with the attacker, before he reaches uses the weapon to gun down the couple on the pavement.
Harrowing images later showed the pair cradled in each others' arms after being fatally shot.
Mr and Mrs Gurman became the first two people killed in Sunday's horrific attack, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
One friend of the family revealed to the Mail Online that Ms Gurman was due to celebrate her 62nd birthday on Wednesday.
It comes amid reports the pair were also set to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in January.
According to reports, the father and son allegedly ran to a nearby a footbridge before opening fire on those gathering to celebrate Chanukah on the beach - known as the Jewish festival of light.
The Gurmans are believed to be Russian Jews from the Soviet Union, according to reports, who have lived in Australia for decades.
"While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness," the family said.
"Boris was a retired mechanic, known for his generosity, quiet strength and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. Sofia worked at Australia Post and was deeply loved by her colleagues and community," The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies said.
It comes as crowds gathered to pay their respects to those lost in Sunday's attack.
One Rabbi, who attended the vigil at the Bondi Pavilion, confirmed that the funerals for shooting victims will begin tomorrow.
Australia’s federal police commissioner said on Tuesday that the killers may have been “inspired by” the Islamic State (IS) terror group.
“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State,” federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett said on Tuesday.
She added: “These are the alleged actions of those who have aligned themselves with a terrorist organisation.”
It comes as New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Tuesday the vehicle belonging to one of the attackers - Naveed Akram - contained "IEDs" (improvised explosive device) and "two homemade IS flags".
Meanwhile, the Philippines is investigating a trip the Bondi Beach gunmen made to the country last month.