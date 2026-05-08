This is the moment paedophile former rock star Ian Watkins stumbled from his prison cell covered in blood after having his throat slashed in a fatal attack at HMP Wakefield.

Read more: Child killer found dead at same jail Ian Watkins died as three inmates arrested in murder probe

“And the footage clearly shows blood visible on the neck of the t-shirt he was wearing.

Referring to the footage in Leeds Crown Court, prosecutor Tom Storey KC said: ”The footage shows Ian Watkins emerging briefly from his cell at the same time as two workmen, who were carrying out maintenance in the prison were walking towards him along the landing.

CCTV shown to the jury shows Watkins emerging from his cell covered in blood after having his jugular slashed.

Rico Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 44, are both on trial for allegedly murdering the paedophile in his cell.

The former Lostprophets frontman, 48, was allegedly knifed at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for a string of child sex offences.

“The workmen noticed Watkins emerging from his cell. They saw that he was holding his hand to his neck, and was obviously bleeding from a wound.

“The workmen immediately signalled for staff assistance, and three prison officers who had been outside an office further along the landing ran towards Watkins’ cell.”

Further footage showed the movements of Rico Gedel and Samuel Dodsworth in the 15 minutes before the fatal attack the next morning.

Clips from two different camera angles showed Gedel entering and leaving Watkins’ cell, before briefly walking alongside Dodsworth on the landing and passing him something, which Dodsworth put in his left pocket.

Jurors were also shown footage of the aftermath, with officers running down the landing and Gedel casually walking on the lower floor, looking up towards the landing where the attack had happened.

The prosecution said there was no justification for the attack on Ian Watkins.

Tom Storey KC, prosecuting, said there was no need for the Crown to prove a motive.

“However, whatever view you may take of those who commit even the most heinous criminal offences, that provides no legal justification whatsoever for taking another’s life in the way that occurred in this case,” he said.

Mr Storey said Gedel claimed “God” had caused the injuries to Watkins.

The prosecutor continued: “He later said he thought it was disgusting having to share wings with offenders like that.

“When asked who had caused the injuries to Ian Watkins, Mr Gedel replied, ‘God’, who, he said, ‘does everything’.

“When the contents of the two notes which Mr Watkins had received were read out to him, Mr Gedel said he knew nothing about them.

“Beyond this, Mr Gedel continued to answer ‘no comment’ to most of the questions he was asked.”

The trial was adjourned until 10am on Friday.