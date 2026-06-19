Kyle Bevan was stabbed to death at high-security HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire last year.

CCTV shows the killers joking around before the murder. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

This is the moment three prisoners joked around before entering the cell of a notorious child killer and stabbing him to death in a five-minute frenzy.

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Gangland assassin Mark Fellows, known as 'The Iceman', Lee Newell – who previously murdered another child killer in jail – and fellow convicted murderer David Taylor ambushed Kyle Bevan, 33, in his cell at maximum-security HMP Wakefield on November 5 last year. Bevan, 33, was serving a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 28 years for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020 was then tucked up in bed where he bled to death. They used makeshift weapons including one made from metal taken from the back of a television and when Taylor's cell was searched other 'weapons' were found in a bottle of chilli sauce. Read more: Trio of inmates who murdered child killer in his cell will never be released Read more: 'I will never forgive you': Mother of murdered baby Preston Davey tells his adoptive parents as they are jailed

David Taylor, 64, Mark Fellows, 47, and Lee Newell, 57. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

At Leeds Crown Court, they received 'new and separate' whole life terms while Taylor also received a whole life term for the murders of Bevan and Miss Apostoloff-Boyarin and the attempted murder of a police officer. There are only believed to be around 75 whole life prisoners in the country, including the likes of Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens, Rose West and Levi Bellfield. The trial heard details of the animosity between prisoners, where those who were classed as 'vulnerable', often because they had committed serious sexual offences or offences against children, were housed alongside 'mainstream' prisoners.

Kyle Bevan who was murdered in his cell. Picture: PA