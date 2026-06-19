Moment laughing prisoners burst into child killer's cell before stabbing him to death - as trio receive whole life terms
Kyle Bevan was stabbed to death at high-security HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire last year.
This is the moment three prisoners joked around before entering the cell of a notorious child killer and stabbing him to death in a five-minute frenzy.
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Gangland assassin Mark Fellows, known as 'The Iceman', Lee Newell – who previously murdered another child killer in jail – and fellow convicted murderer David Taylor ambushed Kyle Bevan, 33, in his cell at maximum-security HMP Wakefield on November 5 last year.
Bevan, 33, was serving a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 28 years for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020 was then tucked up in bed where he bled to death.
They used makeshift weapons including one made from metal taken from the back of a television and when Taylor's cell was searched other 'weapons' were found in a bottle of chilli sauce.
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At Leeds Crown Court, they received 'new and separate' whole life terms while Taylor also received a whole life term for the murders of Bevan and Miss Apostoloff-Boyarin and the attempted murder of a police officer.
There are only believed to be around 75 whole life prisoners in the country, including the likes of Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens, Rose West and Levi Bellfield.
The trial heard details of the animosity between prisoners, where those who were classed as 'vulnerable', often because they had committed serious sexual offences or offences against children, were housed alongside 'mainstream' prisoners.
Bevan – classed as a 'vulnerable' prisoner who rarely left his cell – was a target on the wing at HMP Wakefield because of his heinous crimes.
He inflicted 101 separate injuries on his partner's daughter Lola James before delivering a final catastrophic head injury which killed her.
The trio targeted Bevan because they were annoyed with conditions on the wing and Fellows and Newell wanted to be moved from the prison, the court heard.
Taylor and Newell both appeared for their sentencing today on video-link from HMP Full Sutton, near York. Fellows, 45, was nicknamed 'The Iceman' because of his calm exterior and ruthlessness in carrying out so-called 'contract killings' for gangsters in the north-west of England.
Senior investigating officer, Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This was a premeditated brutal attack carried out inside a prison by three long-term inmates.
“Fellows, Taylor and Newell’s actions showed a complete disregard for life and for the rules designed to keep people safe in custody.
“By their very nature, prisons are designed to deny offenders of their liberty, but they also need to be environments that are kept safe from unlawful violence.
“Today’s verdicts ensure the continued safety of others by holding these dangerous individuals to account and ensuring they face the full weight of the law.
“It also underlines that serious offences committed in West Yorkshire’s prisons will be thoroughly investigated and robustly prosecuted.”