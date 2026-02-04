Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others.

By Ella Bennett

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment Lucy Letby's mum wailed as police arrived to arrest her daughter for murder and attempted murder.

The footage included in a new Netflix documentary about the convicted killer, shows Letby in bed as officers arrive to her parents' house. Letby's mother Susan Letby can be heard wailing and crying when the officers first enter the house. Letby appears confused and sleepy in the footage that shows her sitting up in bed speaking to officers. Before going with the officers, Letby asks to see her cat, which she then hugs and kisses. The footage shows Letby insisting her innocence to her parents, saying: "You know I didn't do it." They reply: "I know you didn't." Letby's parents have said it would "likely kill us" to watch the new Netflix documentary on their daughter's crimes, calling footage featuring their home a "complete invasion of privacy".

Susan and John Letby have also questioned why police had released video of Letby’s arrest, which took place inside the couple’s house where they have lived for 40 years. The couple raised concerns the documentary, titled The Investigation Of Lucy Letby, might make their home “become a tourist attraction”. In a statement to The Sunday Times, the couple said: “The previous programmes made about Lucy, including Panorama and the almost nightly news showing her being brought out handcuffed in a blue tracksuit are heartbreaking for us. “However, this Netflix documentary is on another level. We had no idea they were using footage in our house. We will not watch it – it would likely kill us if we did. “We have, however, stumbled on pictures of her being arrested in her bedroom in our house and her saying goodbye to one of her beloved cats, which are even more distressing. Heaven knows how much more they have to show. “All this taking place in the home where we have lived for 40 years. It is in a small cul-de-sac in a small town where everyone knows everyone. “It is a complete invasion of privacy of which we would have known nothing if Lucy’s barrister had not told us.”

John and Susan Letby, the parents of nurse Lucy Letby, arrives at Manchester Crown Court in 2023. Picture: Alamy