A man who feasted on a takeaway off the bonnet of a police car before booting the wing mirror off the vehicle has been fined.

Adam Bachir-Belmehdi, 21, was convicted of causing criminal damage after CCTV outside Bishopsgate Police Station caught him in the act in the early hours of 3 May.

Footage showed Bachir-Belmehdi, of McGrath Road, Stratford, approach the marked police car, parked in a bay outside the station, before lying across the bonnet and windscreen while his friend took photos of him.

The 21-year-old then proceeded to eat his late-night meal off the bonnet of the car, before ripping the wing mirror off.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, fed into the City of London Police control room, and officers were on the scene within seconds of him beginning to carry out the damage.

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