Moment Marines storm Iranian cargo ship after US opened fire on it - as Tehran sends swarm of drones in retaliation
US President Donald Trump began a blockade of Iran’s oil ports, aimed at stemming Tehran’s fossil fuel income.
Video footage shows the moment US Marines attacked and seized an Iranian cargo vessel attempting to get past the blockade of Iran's ports.
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US President Donald Trump said in a post on social media that the ship was warned by a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman to stop, but it did not.
Footage shared by US Central Command shows Marines board and seize cargo ship, Touska, by rappelling onto the vessel.
A post shared on X said a guided-missile destroyer disabled Touska’s propulsion when the commercial ship failed to comply with repeated warnings from US forces over a six-hour period.
In retaliation, Iran launched drone strikes on US military vessels in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim has reported.
There have been no reports of damage from the apparent drone attacks.
Read more: US-Iran talks must secure toll-free passage through Strait of Hormuz, says Cooper
Read more: 'NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!' says Trump, after claims Iran fired on UK freighter in the Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil normally flows, has been closed by Iran as a response to America and Israel’s strikes.
In retaliation, Mr Trump began his own blockade of Iran’s oil ports, aimed at stemming Tehran’s fossil fuel income.
The President said that US negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for talks, lifting hopes of extending the ceasefire.
Vice-President JD Vance is leading the delegation alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Mr Trump, announcing Monday’s talks, accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by targeting ships near the strait and threatened to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran rejects a US deal.
The two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is due to end on Wednesday.
Yvette Cooper has said that any talks between the US and Iran must result in a toll-free passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Foreign Secretary said that proposals have been circulating from Tehran to introduce tolls on the crucial waterway once the conflict concludes.