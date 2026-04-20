Video footage shows the moment US Marines attacked and seized an Iranian cargo vessel attempting to get past the blockade of Iran's ports.

US President Donald Trump said in a post on social media that the ship was warned by a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman to stop, but it did not.

Footage shared by US Central Command shows Marines board and seize cargo ship, Touska, by rappelling onto the vessel.

A post shared on X said a guided-missile destroyer disabled Touska’s propulsion when the commercial ship failed to comply with repeated warnings from US forces over a six-hour period.

In retaliation, Iran launched drone strikes on US military vessels in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim has reported.

There have been no reports of damage from the apparent drone attacks.

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