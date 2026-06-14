Shocking moment model, 21, hurled to her death from bridge after workers forget to attach bungee cord
The clip shows the young woman being launched from the bridge by three instructors without the bungee cord, as members of the public watch on
The shocking moment 21-year-old model was hurled to her death after instructors forgot to attach her bungee chord has been caught on camera.
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The horrifying footage, captured by members of the public and uploaded to social media, shows the young woman standing in a crucifix position as three instructors lift her into the air.
Seconds later, the model is launched from the 40-meter-high bridge, as her bungee cord remains unattached, lying beside the workers on the bridge.
The victim has been named locally as 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who posted to social media excitedly ahead of the jump on Saturday, which took place on a bridge in the city of Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil.
Seconds after the woman is thrown from the bridge to her death, bystanders can then be heard shouting: "the rope, people, the rope!"
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Images posted to the model's Instagram account moments before the incident, showing her jump wristbands.
Beneath one photograph, she wrote: 'Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?'
The accident occurred in an area known as the Skeleton Bridge Trail, with emergency services were called but the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
CNN Brasil reports that the company deleted its Instagram account shortly after the incident.
A WhatsApp group used to distribute information about the attraction has also been deleted, the outlet reports.
Her body was transfered to the Legal Medical Institute for further investigation, with the Civil Police launching an investigation into the incident.
Six people were arrested at the scene - two of whom attempted to flee, according to local media.
Police are now looking into whether criminal charges can be brought against those involved.