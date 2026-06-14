The shocking moment 21-year-old model was hurled to her death after instructors forgot to attach her bungee chord has been caught on camera.

The horrifying footage, captured by members of the public and uploaded to social media, shows the young woman standing in a crucifix position as three instructors lift her into the air.

Seconds later, the model is launched from the 40-meter-high bridge, as her bungee cord remains unattached, lying beside the workers on the bridge.

The victim has been named locally as 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who posted to social media excitedly ahead of the jump on Saturday, which took place on a bridge in the city of Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil.

Seconds after the woman is thrown from the bridge to her death, bystanders can then be heard shouting: "the rope, people, the rope!"

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