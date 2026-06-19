Footage has shown the moment a man crashed a stolen motorhome along a pedestrian walkway before somersaulting over a footbridge after a dramatic car chase with police.

Halford, of Orpington, Kent, rammed into a police car before taking off through the streets of Aveley and attempting to drive up a pedestrian walkway.

The video, released by Essex Police, shows thief Ricky Halford, 43, attempt to evade capture by careering a stolen Burstner motorhome off-road and launching himself off a footbridge.

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The motorhome can be seen slamming to a halt after it crashed into metal railings along a footbridge.

Narrating the chase over police radio, an officer can be heard saying: “He’s gone off-road into a pedestrianised area, it’s safe to follow,” before adding: “That’s a crash, crash, crash.”

Halford can then be seen emerging on to the footbridge and using the railing to somersault down to the underpass below, where he was chased down and arrested.

The video ends with an expressionless Halford standing by a police car, flanked by officers.

Sergeant Ben Bayley, of the Basildon neighbourhood policing team, said: “Halford led officers on a dangerous and completely unnecessary pursuit.

“There was no chance he was ever going to evade us but instead of pulling over, he put the lives of other road users and pedestrians in danger.

“The motorhome is a huge vehicle and would have done serious damage to anyone coming into contact with it.

“Our roads policing officers quickly hunted Halford down after the theft was reported and we were pleased to arrest him before anyone was hurt.”

Halford pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, and driving without insurance at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

He will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court in the week beginning July 6.