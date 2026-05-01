The woman was left with bruising to her face after the incident, which occured in broad daylight

By Georgia Bell

A nun was assaulted in Jerusalem, sparking increased concern over Israeli attacks against Christians.

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The 48-year-old woman, a researcher at Jerusalem’s French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research, was assaulted on Tuesday near David’s Tomb, outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. She was shoved to the ground, landing face-first onto a rock, where she was kicked repeatedly. She suffered bruising to her face where she was struck and has received medical attention for her injuries. Father Olivier Poquillon, director of the nun's Dominican-run institute, told AFP that she "felt someone come up behind her and throw her with full force onto a rock," and that "while the sister was on the ground, the man began to kick her repeatedly." Read more: House speaker Mike Johnson insists U.S. 'not at war' with Iran as deadline for Congress approval looms Read more: Met chief defends 'extraordinary' Golders Green police response after criticism from Zack Polanski

The unprovoked incident was condemned by both Father Poquillon and the French Consulate in Jerusalem and called for the attacker to be arrested, Middle East Eye reported. Israeli police said they had arrested a 36-year-old suspect on Wednesday but did not identify them, the paper reported. A spokesman said the police viewed with “utmost severity” any violent act “driven by potentially racist motives directed towards members of the clergy”. This comes after increasing concerns over incidents affecting Christian communities in Israel.

The desecration of a Christian site by an Israeli soldier has been met with condemnation from Israel's Prime Minister. Picture: Getty