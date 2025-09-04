Video footage shows the moment unarmed officers tackled a suspect believed to be carrying guns outside a football match - but turned out to be a Comic Con goer in costume.

Members of the public called 999 to report someone walking in the vicinity of Fulham Broadway station wearing military-style tactical clothing, a helmet and what appeared to be a handgun in a holster, on August 30 at midday.

The person was also reported to be carrying a case on his back of the sort used to transport longer weapons.

The area was very busy at the time with crowds leaving nearby Stamford Bridge where a match between Chelsea and Fulham had just finished.

Armed officers were dispatched but given the potential risk, unarmed officers who were on duty policing the match also responded.

Seeing the suspect walking towards the busy crowds, they tackled him to the floor, securing what appeared to be a handgun from the holster on his leg and a rifle from the bag he was wearing on his back.

The weapons were quickly confirmed to be imitations, but it later turned out that while they had been brightly coloured when first bought, they had since been sprayed black to make them look more realistic.

The individual carrying them, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearms and was taken into custody.

He later explained in an interview that he had been attending a nearby comic convention that weekend and was in costume.

