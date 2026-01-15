The Stena Immaculate had been carrying massive amounts of aviation fuel when the smash occurred, causing it to leak out and set both vessels on fire

By Henry Moore

This is the moment a container ship crashed into an oil tanker off the coast of East Yorkshire, killing one person and causing a massive explosion.

The shocking footage was shown in court during the trial of Russian ship captain Vladimir Motin, 59, who faces charges of manslaughter over the death of his crewmate. Filipino Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, had been working at the front of the Solong and died as both vessels were engulfed in flames, although his body has never been found, the Old Bailey has heard. This week has seen jurors shown a slew of audio and video clips of the incident. Read more: Russian captain to blame for crewman’s death in 'entirely avoidable' oil tanker collision Read more: Dramatic moment US troops storm oil tanker as Venezuela accuses Trump administration of 'piracy'

Footage of the horror crash has been shown in court. Picture: Humberside Police

Among the images was graphic video footage of the moment the Solong smashed into the Stena Immaculate at 9.47am on March 10 last year. The Stena Immaculate had been carrying massive amounts of aviation fuel when the smash occurred, causing it to leak out and set both vessels on fire. In a recording from the Stena Immaculate, a loud crash was heard followed by American crew members shouting: "Holy s***... what just hit us... a container ship... this is no drill, this is no drill, fire fire fire, we have had a collision." Multiple alarm bells can be heard ringing out in the clip as the ship’s foghorn sounds. In another harrowing clip a man can be heard praying, repeating “Lord help us” to himself over and over again. Members of the Solong crew tried to search for Mr Pernia but could not access parts of the ship because of the fire. Previously, prosecutor Tom Little KC has told jurors that the death of Mr Pernia was "entirely avoidable". Motin's defence barrister, James Leonard KC, said the defendant had accepted he was the officer navigating the Solong alone on the bridge from 8am on the morning of the collision. He was aware of the Stena Immaculate via radar at least nine nautical miles away and that it was directly in the path of the Solong.

A man can be heard praying in one of the clips. Picture: Humberside Police