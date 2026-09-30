Passengers filmed themselves as the two pilots lay injured on the floor covered in blood

By Alex Storey

This is the moment a group of hero flight passengers take control of the "hijacked" Flydubai jet bound for Tel Aviv after one of the pilots was reportedly stabbed.

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Video footage taken on board the plane shows two men, believed to be the pilot and co-pilot, seen covered in blood as passengers restrain them on the floor. New footage shows the pair lying motionless on the ground surrounded by blood, as passengers crowd around them trying to communicate with the men. Video footage has emerged of one passenger who said: "They've attacked us on this plane. We've taken control of the situation." Read more: ‘We thought we weren’t going to make it out alive’: Terrified passengers describe bloody scene on ‘hijacked’ Dubai-Tel Aviv flight Read more: LIVE: 'Hijacked' Flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv may have been attempted 'terror attack', Israeli officials say

The plane had earlier taken off from Dubai and the pilot allegedly stabbed his co-pilot, as passengers said they believe he was "attempting to crash the plane." In a separate video, he spoke of "subduing the terrorists", and another where he declares they have "taken control" of the situation. Speaking directly into the camera with blood on his face, he says: "We're here during the hijacking of an airplane. "At this point we’ve subdued the terrorists, we’re approaching landing. "Whoever is hearing me, we need help. We’re landing in Tabuk, apparently in Saudi Arabia, an unknown, unfamiliar area. "On the plane, everybody is safe and sound, other than the pilot. We need help."

Passengers embark on a FlyDubai aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

It was eventually diverted while flying over Jordanian airspace when a general emergency signal was flagged. It was then landed at the civilian and military base of Tabu in the kingdom, with 180 passengers on board. According to passengers, two off-duty pilots took over the controls after the original pair were injured. A 7500 code was issued while flying over Saudi Arabia which means a hijacking or unlawful interference was in motion. Issuing an update on Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and then "tried to crash the plane".

This photo released by an Israeli media agency shows a passenger with bloodstains on his clothes. Picture: Alamy

The underlying reasons for the incident are still unknown, Flydubai has said. The pilot who stabbed his colleague was arrested and interrogated by Saudi authorities. One passenger, identified only as Miriam, told Israel’s i24 channel that one of the pilots was stabbed and that there were moments she feared for her life. She said: "We just heard screams, and then the cockpit door opened and we saw a huge amount of blood.

Media representatives gather along with passengers at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, where the plane should have landed. Picture: Getty

"The plane was completely out of control. There were moments when all of us here were certain we weren’t going to make it out alive." Another passenger, Itzhak Liber, recorded a video addressed to his family, which he uploaded onto social media. He said: "We took control of the situation here on the flight. "There was an attacker with a knife who stabbed one of the pilots. We just jumped on him and restrained him together with the pilot." Another passenger named Daniel told local media that he thought it was a repeat of 9/11.