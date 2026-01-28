CCTV shows the man entering the store and calmly taking a number of clothing items.

Lawrence Zenith, 24 and of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Picture: BTP

By Ella Bennett

A serial thief who targeted the same store to steal thousands of pounds worth of clothing been charged and jailed within two days of his arrest by British Transport Police (BTP) officers.

Lawrence Zenith, 24 and of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks at Westminster Magistrates' Court on the morning of Monday 19 January after pleading guilty to four counts of theft. On Saturday 17 January, plain-clothes officers were on at patrol at St. Pancras International railway station as part of an operation tackling theft. At around 3pm, an officer spotted a man who he recognised as a potential suspect in a theft from an All Saints clothing store at the station on Wednesday 14 January. He alerted uniformed colleagues, and together they quickly moved in and detained Zenith.

CCTV checks showed Zenith entering the store and calmly taking two jumpers and two leather jackets worth almost £1,300 before leaving. Another officer then identified Zenith as a suspect for a further three offences, all at the same store. On 4 December he had stolen a jumper, while on 15 January he stole two women’s leather jackets and a bag. Brazenly, he returned two hours later and stole three more men’s leather jackets. The total value of all the items stolen in all four offences was nearly £3,800. Zenith was arrested and didn’t answer any of the questions put to him during police interview. He later pleaded guilty in court.