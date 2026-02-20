Chilling moment police find 56 shirtless, blindfolded young men with food smeared on them in frat house basement
This is the chilling moment police discovered 56 shirtless University students wearing blindfolds and plastered with food in the basement of an Iowa frat house.
Police and firefighters attended the Alpha Delta Phi frat house after a fire alarm, a video shared online shows.
Bodycam footage that looks straight out of a horror film showed the moment police entered the basement and walked in on the illegal hazing ritual.
The young men stood in the pitch black, many shirtless and blindfolded, covered in food, when police witnessed the scene on November 15, 2024.
“This is the police department, this stops here,” one officer can be heard shouting, only to be met with silence.
“Who is in charge?” he continues.
“I’ve already given multiple commands to clear the room and get out of here, but no one’s moving,” another officer adds.
A third officer can be heard commenting on a “disgusting” smell coming from the basement.
Eventually, the students told police their “house dad” was in charge but he was away working.
Police believe this was an incident of hazing, brutal tests young members of frat houses are put through to “prove themselves, which is illegal in the state of Iowa.
Alpha Delta Phi was suspended following the incident and cannot be reinstated until July 1, 2029, according to local media.
The University of Iowa released a statement after the incident, which read: 'The university took immediate action after UI Police, Iowa City Police, and Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the fraternity house early Friday morning and found several dozen pledges blindfolded in the basement.
“One person has been arrested and charged with interference with official acts.
“The university is committed to protecting the health and safety of its students and will address any behavior that puts student safety at risk.
“OSA will follow the Student Organization Discipline Procedure, which includes sanctions for prohibited behaviors including hazing, misconduct, and alcohol and illegal drugs. As registered student organizations, fraternities are expected to uphold the values of the university, and their members are expected to comply with the Code of Student Life.”