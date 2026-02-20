By Henry Moore

This is the chilling moment police discovered 56 shirtless University students wearing blindfolds and plastered with food in the basement of an Iowa frat house.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police and firefighters attended the Alpha Delta Phi frat house after a fire alarm, a video shared online shows. Bodycam footage that looks straight out of a horror film showed the moment police entered the basement and walked in on the illegal hazing ritual. The young men stood in the pitch black, many shirtless and blindfolded, covered in food, when police witnessed the scene on November 15, 2024. Read more: Moment stranger walks up to Saudi Arabian student before stabbing him in the neck shown in court Read more: Moment ‘dine-&-dashers’ walk out of restaurant ‘after racking up £230 bill' on fillet steaks and pornstar martinis

56 men were seen standing in the basement. Picture: Iowa police

“This is the police department, this stops here,” one officer can be heard shouting, only to be met with silence. “Who is in charge?” he continues. “I’ve already given multiple commands to clear the room and get out of here, but no one’s moving,” another officer adds.

The students were smeared with what appears to be food. Picture: Iowa police