This is the bizarre moment a teenager was found hiding inside a wheelie bin after police were called to a suspected burglary.

Greater Manchester Police were alerted to reports that a group of people had tried to break into a garden shed and steal items at around 4am last Saturday.

Upon arrival at the scene, in the Ullswater Drive area of Farnworth in Bolton, officers embarked on a foot chase and after searches of surrounding gardens, they located a 17-year-old boy hiding inside a wheelie bin.

The boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

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