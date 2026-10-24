'Out you come now': Bizarre moment police find teenager hiding in wheelie bin following suspected shed burglary
The male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary in the early hours of last weekend
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This is the bizarre moment a teenager was found hiding inside a wheelie bin after police were called to a suspected burglary.
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Greater Manchester Police were alerted to reports that a group of people had tried to break into a garden shed and steal items at around 4am last Saturday.
Upon arrival at the scene, in the Ullswater Drive area of Farnworth in Bolton, officers embarked on a foot chase and after searches of surrounding gardens, they located a 17-year-old boy hiding inside a wheelie bin.
The boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
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On police body-worn footage, an officer can be heard saying: "He is inside. Oi, out you come now."
A male then emerges from the green wheelie bin which was lying on its side.
Inquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate others believed to have been involved in the incident, police said, while both teenagers remain on bail.
Sergeant Emily Fogg said: "The boy clearly did a rubbish job of hiding from our neighbourhood officers.
"Our policing teams are committed to rooting out criminality in our communities and will continue to seek justice for victims of this invasive crime."