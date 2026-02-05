This is the moment a group of defiant motorbike riders were spotted breaking almost every traffic law as they tried to evade justice in a dramatic police chase, with officers knocking the man believed to be leading the ride-out off his bike.

Aerial footage of the incident saw officers chasing a bike believed to be leading the ride-out through Chapeltown and using “tactical contact” to ram into the vehicle and bring it to a stop.

West Yorkshire Police said there had been reports of around eight bikes “weaving in and out of traffic, riding on pavements and speeding through red lights” in the York Road area.

Police then picked up the pursuit in the city centre.

The gang was tracked by police through Leeds, with The National Police Air Service guiding the officers from above.

The lead biker, identified as a 27-year-old man, tried to escape the arrest and sprinted down the road, but an officer eventually managed to apprehend him.

After a short foot chase, he was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including dangerous driving.

The man has since been released on bail.

Police have vowed to keep the roads safe and take "robust action" to stop dangerous driving.

Chief Inspector James Farrar, head of the Roads Policing Unit, said in a press statement: “We know that the anti-social and criminal use of off-road bikes is a big concern in our communities and that the public support us in taking firm action to tackle it.

“Dealing with such anti-social behaviour and denying criminals the use of the road remains one of our top priorities and it’s why we’ve invested in the specialist equipment to allow us the capability to do so. It also forms part of our Vision Zero ambitions to reduce the numbers of serious and fatal injury collisions on our roads.

“With the support of NPAS there is nowhere to hide and, as this incident shows, we will take robust action to stop these vehicles where it is safe and proportionate to do so.”