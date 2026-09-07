Moment ‘Portsmouth grandma’ kayaks out to migrant protesters to deliver supplies
The local woman, known as 'Joy', was seen paddling into the shallows via canoe to deliver life jackets and power banks.
The moment a 'Portsmouth grandma' was spotted paddling along the coast to deliver supplies to protesters via kayak has been caught on camera.
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The footage, uploaded to social media, shows the local grandma known as 'Joy' paddling into the shallows via canoe as she attempted to navigate her way around the police line on the shore.
Delivering supplies, including life jackets and power banks, the local canoeist handed over the goods to Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, and other protesters.
Tommo, a figure closely aligned with Tommy Robinson, was seen to lead the group as they waded into the shallows and positioned themselves between the incoming migrants and police as the dinghy approached.
Balaclava-clad members of the group were seen to chant "send them back" during the early hours of Monday morning, as protesters clashed with riot police on the land.
It's believed that around 140 migrants landed ashore after being taken to the landing site by the RNLI.
It comes after the mob, most of whom were wearing balaclavas, blocked roads in Portsmouth overnight in the second major anti-migrant protest of the weekend.
Read more: Moment hundreds of anti-migrant protesters try to storm Portsmouth harbour after mega-dinghy arrives on UK shores - as minister says mob 'crossed the line'
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Thomas was previously jailed in 2016 over an attempted kidnapping, but now claims to have turned his life around thanks to religion.
The group of protesters were seen attempting to prevent migrants from being brought ashore as they took to the shallows.
Robinson was seen posting AI-generated images of "Kayak Joy", with the image describing her as a "patriot of the sea".
The route the migrants were led down was a narrow shingle bank, leading to the only road heading towards the city.
It comes as one grandfather said he was forced to deflate his own dinghy to stop protesters taking it during Sunday's unrest.
Barry John-Williams, 69, said the protesters were “idiots” and some had offered him money to use his boat.
“They (protesters) were offering to pay me money to take the boat and I said look it’s staying there, and that’s why I deflated it," he said.
"What they were going to do with it I don’t know.“
Photos show police carrying riot shields, forming a blockade as protesters clashed with officers.
It comes as the leader of Portsmouth City Council, Steve Pitt, hit out at “poor judgment” by the Home Office following anti-migration protests, and said Portsmouth was “a completely unsuitable location” to land lifeboats.
Speaking to LBC, Treasury Chief Secretary Emma Reynolds said on Monday that the behaviour had "crosses a line".
She condemned the behaviour as "thuggish" and "intimidating", adding that the British people have "legitimate concerns about immigration".
However, the MP pointed to progress made by the Government in the area, saying: "The level of boat crossings is at a seven-year low.
"We are making progress on the criminal people smugglers who are putting lives at risk."