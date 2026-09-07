The moment a 'Portsmouth grandma' was spotted paddling along the coast to deliver supplies to protesters via kayak has been caught on camera.

The footage, uploaded to social media, shows the local grandma known as 'Joy' paddling into the shallows via canoe as she attempted to navigate her way around the police line on the shore.

Delivering supplies, including life jackets and power banks, the local canoeist handed over the goods to Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, and other protesters.

Tommo, a figure closely aligned with Tommy Robinson, was seen to lead the group as they waded into the shallows and positioned themselves between the incoming migrants and police as the dinghy approached.

Balaclava-clad members of the group were seen to chant "send them back" during the early hours of Monday morning, as protesters clashed with riot police on the land.

It's believed that around 140 migrants landed ashore after being taken to the landing site by the RNLI.

It comes after the mob, most of whom were wearing balaclavas, blocked roads in Portsmouth overnight in the second major anti-migrant protest of the weekend.

Read more: Moment hundreds of anti-migrant protesters try to storm Portsmouth harbour after mega-dinghy arrives on UK shores - as minister says mob 'crossed the line'

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