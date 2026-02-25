The masked raiders targeted the Turkish gold shop in London's Green Lanes on Tuesday

Moment members of the public armed with brooms attempt to fight off machette-wielding jewellery shop raiders. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment brave members of the public attempted to fight off thieves armed with machettes in a brazen broad daylight raid has been caught on camera.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday morning, saw the masked men target Turkish gold shop Bilezzik in Green Lanes, north London, with getaway riders captured waiting outside the store. Footage uploaded to social media shows the fallout from the north London robbery, with the four individuals confronted by passers by wielding a saw and a broom, as they attempted to make their escape. Four figures clad in black and wearing motorcycle helmets descended on the independent jewellers, with two raiding the store, while two waited outside on motorbikes. However, as the thieves made their escape - carrying two bags full of jewellery and with machettes in hand - brave members of the public were seen to fight back.

One local, seemingly undeterred by the figure swinging a machette, is seen to confront the thief as he tries to get away, swinging a wooden broom as he charges towards the raider. But moments before making contact, the man falls to the ground, with a second bystander taking swings at the machette bandit using his umbrella. Taking advantage of the momentary slip, the raider is seen quickly jumping on the back of the motorbike before making his escape. Both bikes pull away, but with the raider still struggling to mount the vehicle, some are seen to hurl bottles in an attempt to knock them off. Police arrived at the scene shortly after according to reports.

Both bikes pull away, but with the raider still struggling to mount the vehicle, some are seen to hurl bottles in an attempt to knock them off. Picture: X

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the Mail: "Police were called at 10:04hrs on Tuesday, 24 February following reports of an armed robbery at a shop on Green Lanes, Islington. "During the incident, a number of members of the public attempted to prevent the suspects from making off. No injuries were reported. "Officers arrived on scene at 10:08hrs and an investigation is ongoing, with officers working quickly to secure evidence and identify suspects. "At this stage, no arrests have been made. "Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting CAD 2319/24Feb or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Both bikes waited outside the store for the raiders before making their escape. Picture: X