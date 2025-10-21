The footage, released by the Ukrainian army, shows Russian soldiers coming under fire as they attempt to escape along one of the country's best-known rivers

Moment Putin's troops targeted on the Dnipro as Ukraine deploys 'suicide drones' to thwart escape attempt. Picture: The 40th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment Putin's troops were targeted as they attempted to escape back to Russian-occupied territory along the Dnipro River has been caught on camera by Ukraine's military.

Ukraine targeted Russian troops on the Dnipro River after they were spotted by soldiers hiding beneath makeshift camouflage gear along the banks of the river. The stretch of water is known for its reed-covered marshes, with narrow tributaries feeding into the river and acting as a natural barrier south of Kherson. After identifying the troops through ripples in the water - and with their position locked, Ukraine's 'suicide drones' swept in to target the soldiers as they attempted to flee. "The area is a death zone for Russia," Colonel Oleksandr Zavtonov of Ukraine's 30th Marine Corps said.

“There is nowhere to hide," he added, speaking with the Telegraph. The footage shows the drone closing in on the vessel at high speed, with an identifying Russian flag appearing on screen beside the group. The river's location means the right bank is held by Ukraine, with the lower-lying marshland on the left, which is often prone to flooding, currently occupied by Russian troops. Ukrainian intelligence suggests that 5,100 Russians have died this year alone on the delta, either through a lack of supplies or after being targeted by Ukraine's military. “The prisoners that our fighters recently took on the islands talked about the inability to deliver food and drinking water to them, and they have to drink water from the river,” said Colonel Zavtonov.

On Monday, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, expressed their support for Zelenskyy hours after the Ukrainian strike. Picture: Getty