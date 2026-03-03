An update on UK operations in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/0YSomfmW5U

The moment RAF jets gunned down a drone over the skies of Jordan amid the US-Iran conflict has been shared by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD added: “﻿A British Armed Forces Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) team successfully took down drones in Iraqi airspace that were heading towards Coalition forces. The action was taken in defence of our personnel and allies operating in the area.”

This is just one instance where Britain has defended the skies as bombs continue to rain down.

It added: “The aircraft was supported by RAF Typhoon jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft as part of our defensive operation to protect British interests and allies.”

The MoD said it marks the first time an RAF F-35 has shot down a target on operations.

Dramatic footage posted to X shows the moment these shattered a drone into thousands of pieces as it was blasted out of the sky over Jordan - one of several nations Brits have been urged not to travel as bombs continue to rain down.

RAF F-35B jets have been deployed in the Middle East as Iran unleashes drone attacks on US bases across the region with the conflict raging on.

It comes after an RAF Typhoon shot down an Iranian one-way attack drone directed at Qatar on Monday.

“The Typhoon was operating in the region as part of 12 Squadron, the joint UK-Qatar squadron”, the MoD said.

There was no British involvement in the initial wave of strikes carried out by the US and Israel.

Sir Keir on Monday said his Government "does not believe in regime change from the skies", in an apparent criticism of the US President's bombing campaign in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister also told the House of Commons he stood by his decision not to get involved with America and Israel's initial wave of strikes on Iran, and insisted any action by the UK "must always have a lawful basis and a viable thought-through plan".

Donald Trump has since responded by declaring he is “not happy with the UK.”

The President also claimed his country no longer needed Britain as the conflict in the Middle East entered its fourth day.

He said: "It’s not going to matter, but [Sir Keir] should have helped, he should have.

"I mean, France has been great. They’ve all been great.

"The UK has been much different from others".

Israel and the US continued to bombard Iran on Tuesday, with Tehran responding in kind with strikes across the Middle East.

As fighting continues, Israel and US strikes flattened the building of a body tasked with choosing Iran's new supreme leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed over the weekend.

It comes after Trump told Iran last night it was "too late" for talks as he threatened more bombing.

Earlier today, Iran held a mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in what Tehran says was a joint US-Israeli attack on a girls’ school in Minab, in Hormozgan province.

Iranian officials say the strike on Saturday was the deadliest single incident since the latest wave of attacks began.

The Israeli military said it was not aware of any Israeli or US strikes in that area.

The deaths have been condemned by UNESCO and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.