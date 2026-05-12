The moment a group of ram-raiders dramatically stormed a Bradford jewellery shop armed with weapons has been caught on camera.

Footage has emerged moments after three thieves targeted Bradford Jewellers on Barkerend Road, Bradford, with smoke seen billowing from the shopfront.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was called just after 11.30am on Monday following reports of an attempted robbery.

One man can be seen wielding what appears to be a bat, as the three men then attempt to gain access to the store.

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