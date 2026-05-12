Moment ram-raid thieves armed with bats storm jewellery shop in broad daylight
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was called just after 11.30am on Monday following reports of an attempted robbery.
The moment a group of ram-raiders dramatically stormed a Bradford jewellery shop armed with weapons has been caught on camera.
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Footage has emerged moments after three thieves targeted Bradford Jewellers on Barkerend Road, Bradford, with smoke seen billowing from the shopfront.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was called just after 11.30am on Monday following reports of an attempted robbery.
One man can be seen wielding what appears to be a bat, as the three men then attempt to gain access to the store.
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Two women are then seen to help each other out of the store after emerging through the smoke, one holding a baby.
Several men can then be seen emerging from inside the smashed store front, as the three intruders attempt to gain entry.
One person was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, the force confirmed, with the force adding that nothing was stolen.
The force said in a statement: "At 11.37am officers were called to report of a ram-raid at a jewellery shop on Barkerend Road, Bradford.
"Three suspects gained entry to the shop using a vehicle, nothing was stolen.
"A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt robbery.
""Enquiries are ongoing by Bradford CID."
Police are encouraging any witnesses to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 561 of May 11.