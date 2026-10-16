Sean Baker, a vehicle recovery driver for GRS Recovery Bournemouth, received a 14-week suspended sentence

Recovery driver sentenced after runaway Range Rover crushed pedestrian. Picture: HSE

By Danielle de Wolfe

A vehicle recovery driver has been sentenced after he failed to secure a Range Rover that later rolled down a hill, dragging him along and crushing a member of the public.

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Sean Baker, a vehicle recovery driver for GRS Recovery Bournemouth, received a 14-week prison sentence suspended for a year at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday. CCTV cameras captured the moment the two-tonne vehicle began rolling down Exeter Crescent during a recovery operation on March 22 2024, trapping Baker under its wheel and dragging him. Nearby, Kai Dransfield was on a break from his job at TGI Fridays when he saw Baker trapped under the runaway Range Rover “hanging on for dear life”. Mr Dransfield said: “He made eye contact with me, and my first thought was to just grab him to try and help him.” But in his attempt to help, Mr Dransfield was struck by the vehicle and pulled underneath it. Read more: Family of toddler who fell to death from Cyprus hotel window say 'consequences of tragedy will never end' after father fined Read more: ‘Despicable’ thief who stole ring from dead priest’s hand escapes jail term

The vehicle rolled over both of his legs, causing serious injuries including multiple broken bones in his legs and fractures to his spine, according to the HSE. Mr Dransfield continues to suffer chronic pain more than two years after the incident, and has difficulty walking. An HSE investigation found that Baker had initially attached a winch to the front of the Range Rover, which would have prevented the vehicle rolling away if the handbrake was released or failed. But Baker later removed the winch, jacked up the vehicle and placed skates beneath the rear wheels. Because the wheels were not secured with chocks, and no breakaway cables were attached, there was nothing preventing the vehicle from rolling backwards when it was lowered on to the skates.