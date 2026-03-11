By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment a sacked hotel worker from top member's club The Ned walked through the streets of London hidden beneath a bed sheet as he prepared to attack a former co-worker has been caught on camera.

Javier De Brito Jardim, 36, was captured on CCTV in the run up to the attack on his former co-worker, with the ex-Ned employee using a metal bar to fracture his former colleague's skull over a workplace dispute. The attack, which took place on December 1, 2024, saw Jardim wrap himself in the sheets outside Cannon Street station, 'apparently thinking he would go undetected'. The employee was captured making his way to Poultry in the City of London - the victim’s place of work, where Jardim laid in wait before launching what's been described as a "frenzied attack" using an iron bar. Seen to punch and kick his victim, the man managed to escape his attacker before alerting police. Read more: Teenage boy arrested after girl stabbed at school near Norwich Read more: First 'Mandelson Files' set for release after former ambassador's arrest Sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Wednesday, the court heard how Jardim, of Bolney Street, SW8, attempted to flee the country the following day. Arriving at Heathrow Airport to board a flight, the suspect was arrested by City of London Police officers at the terminal.

Moment sacked worker at The Ned hides under bed sheet before fracturing colleague's skull in 'frenzied attack' near top hotel. Picture: City of London Police

CCTV footage shown to the court shows Jardim carrying the white sheet following the attack and making his way back to his bus stop on London Bridge. The victim was taken to hospital following the attack, where it was discovered he had sustained a fractured skull and a small bleed on the brain which later required surgery. In his statement, the victim told police he had suspicions that it was Jardim who carried out the attack because of a work dispute. It’s alleged that Jardim had been drinking at work and was given a warning in mid-November.

Jardim had believed it was the victim who had been the one to inform his supervisors of his suspicions. The court heard how Jardim did not speak to the victim following the accusations bar one occasion, which saw the attacker asked whether there was anything wrong. Jardim was seen to respond with: “You will see, you will see”. Jardim was sacked from his job a week after making this comment. Detective Constable Rowan Smith, at the City of London Police, said: “Javier De Brito Jardim thought he could come into the City without being noticed. The extensive CCTV network across the Square Mile tracked his every movement, as soon as he got off the bus to make his way to attack his victim.