Moment SAS and counter-terror officers raid home of Manchester synagogue attack suspect
The moment armed officers raided the residential address has been caught on camera
The moment SAS and counter-terror officers raided the home of the suspected Manchester synagogue attacker has been caught on camera.
Specialist Firearms officers were seen raiding the home address of 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie on Thursday afternoon, just two miles from where the attack took place.
Residents said that officers swooped on the Langley Crescent address shortly after 4pm, with the road taped off by the force.
Neighbours in Prestwich watched on as dozens of armed officers and special forces operatives descended on the leafy residential address.
Al-Shamie went on to stab members of the public after driving a car into worshippers outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue shortly after 9.30am on Thursday.
Worshippers were gathering to celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms officers dressed in grey and camouflage clad SAS officers were seen marching down the residential street as they prepared to raid the property.
Children and parents could be seen watching on, as officers entered the address in a bid to retrieve evidence.
It comes as a neighbour of the attacker said that police arrived at the Prestwich residence on Thursday evening "armed to the teeth".
He added that officers were also carrying military equipment.
Al-Shamie was shot dead outside the synagogue by armed officers just minutes after the attack began.
Three suspects remain in custody after being arrested on the attack, are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.
It comes as Greater Manchester Police named Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, as the two victims of the attack.
The force confirmed on Friday that there will be an increased police presence across Manchester for the remainder of the day,
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer announced that security outside places of worship will also be stepped up.