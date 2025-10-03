The moment SAS and counter-terror officers raided the home of the suspected Manchester synagogue attacker has been caught on camera.

Specialist Firearms officers were seen raiding the home address of 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie on Thursday afternoon, just two miles from where the attack took place.

Residents said that officers swooped on the Langley Crescent address shortly after 4pm, with the road taped off by the force.

Neighbours in Prestwich watched on as dozens of armed officers and special forces operatives descended on the leafy residential address.

Al-Shamie went on to stab members of the public after driving a car into worshippers outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue shortly after 9.30am on Thursday.

Worshippers were gathering to celebrate Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

