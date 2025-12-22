Several narrow boats were stranded and others were plunged beneath the surface as a huge sinkhole opened up

This is the moment a boat was swallowed up and plunged underwater as an enormous sinkhole opened up beneath a canal in Shropshire.

A major incident was declared after the 50-metre hole opened up in the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Whitchurch at around 4:22am on Monday. At least three boats were caught in the developing sinkhole which is approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said. More than a dozen people were evacuated from their boats as the canal bank collapsed, with large volumes of water escaping into the surrounding land. Shocking footage filmed moments before shows a boat tumbling over the sinkhole's edge, as wood is heard creaking and breaking as the vessel is swallowed up.

A boat was plunged into the canal in the major incident. Picture: Youtube/Narrowboat Life Unlocked

Three boats were swallowed up by the sinkhole. Picture: Youtube/Narrowboat Life Unlocked

Paul Smith-Storey, who filmed the clip and posted it to his YouTube channel Narrowboat Life Unlocked, said he was "shocked" when he saw a boat "at the bottom of the hole about 12 feet down." He added that his boat was moored just 18 yards away from the sinkhole when he was woken by the huge racket. He said: "It is 20 past four in the morning, we have just heard a crash, it woke us both up. "The boat is lifting badly, we have gone outside. Phil has just got up, he said he walked forward and there is a breach. "Everything has fallen over on the boat, the level has gone down by at least two feet and the flow of water is incredible, I am going to get off." Emergency services arrived on the scene earlier and a multi-agency response has been set up, co-ordinated through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group.

The scene in Whitchurch, Shropshire, where emergency services have declared a major incident after receiving reports at 4.22am this morning of a sinkhole causing large volumes of water to escape onto land in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA Wire

Ten people have been helped to safety. Picture: Alamy

Ten people have been helped to safety. Picture: Alamy

Crews helped more than 10 members of the public to safety. Locals were urged to avoid the area, including Whitchurch Marina, as authorities deal with the clean up. West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service (including HART), the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planning officers, and National Resilience are assisting with the operation. West Mercia Police said in a statement: "There are currently no reports of any casualties, and residents are being assisted by the fire service." Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved "a significant breach" of the Shropshire Union Canal.

Area Manager Scott Hurford said: "We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported. "Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch Police Station. "A major incident was declared at 5.17am however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity.

Large volumes of water escape onto nearby land in the Chemistry area. Picture: Alamy

Three boats have been caught in the developing sinkhole. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

"Multiagency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety. "Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident. Helen Morgan, the MP for North Shropshire, said: "The response in Whitchurch is now being scaled back - but please do leave emergency services to continue to deal with this serious incident. "Nobody is thought to have been hurt and everyone whose boat has been affected is being supported."