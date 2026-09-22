Moment six-year-old girl from China sets new Rubik’s Cube world record
Footage from the event shows Lian Yunzhi raising a trophy as large as her body into the air as she celebrated the win.
This is the moment a six-year-old from China celebrated after breaking the Rubik’s Cube world record.
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Lian Yunzhi, 6, from China's Sichuan province, broke the world record for completing the 3x3x3 cube not once, but twice, during the three-day event.
Her family has revealed Yunzhi spends two to three hours a day memorising and trialing algorithms that help complete the cube, with her practice taking place daily over the past year.
Footage from the event shows Miss Yunzhi raising a trophy as large as her own body into the air, as she celebrated the win.
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The six-year-old's immense achievement now means she has become the only female cuber in the world to achieve an average time under 4.5 seconds at an event held by the Wold Cube Association.
The youngster initially broke the world record during an event in Wuhan, China, with an average of 4.52 seconds.
She then achieved an even quicker time of 4.27 seconds at a further competition in Guangzhou.