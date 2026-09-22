This is the moment a six-year-old from China celebrated after breaking the Rubik’s Cube world record.

Lian Yunzhi, 6, from China's Sichuan province, broke the world record for completing the 3x3x3 cube not once, but twice, during the three-day event.

Her family has revealed Yunzhi spends two to three hours a day memorising and trialing algorithms that help complete the cube, with her practice taking place daily over the past year.

Footage from the event shows Miss Yunzhi raising a trophy as large as her own body into the air, as she celebrated the win.

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