SpaceX’s Starship V3 exploded in a dramatic fireball after splashing down in the Indian Ocean at the end of its first uncrewed test flight.

The towering rocket blasted off on Friday evening, 22 May, from SpaceX’s Starbase site near Brownsville, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico.

Designed to support more frequent Starlink satellite launches and future NASA missions to the Moon, Starship V3 is central to SpaceX’s long-term ambitions in space travel.

The flight marked a major milestone after months of delays and was seen as another key test of whether Starship is nearing commercial readiness.

Writing on X after splashdown, Elon Musk said: "Congratulations SpaceX team on an epic first Starship V3 launch & landing! You scored a goal for humanity."

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