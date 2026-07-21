“We wanted to congratulate our Argentinian friends,” the pilot announced over the tannoy - before revealing the result

Moment Spanish pilot's 'sick joke' sends Argentinian football fans into frenzy by telling aircraft they’d 'won World Cup'. Picture: LBC / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

The hilarious moment a Spanish pilot decided to prank Argentinian football fans mid-flight by telling passengers they'd 'won the World Cup' has been caught on camera.

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The footage, uploaded to social media in the wake of Spain's World Cup win, sees jubilant Argentinian fans aboard the unnamed aircraft celebrating after the pilot made the 'fake' announcement. It comes after Spain dominated Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday evening, a game that saw the European side beat Messi's squad 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal. However, those on board the aircraft were unable to access the internet, meaning the outcome of the match would not be known until landing. That was until the pilot made the announcement over the tannoy Read more: British tourists warned to arrive at airports four hours early as new post-Brexit border checks spark chaos Read more: Trump slaps Canada with 50% tariffs over 'discrimination' of American goods

Cue the pilot's voice informing passengers on board that Argentina had been crowned World Cup Champions. “We wanted to congratulate our Argentinian friends,” the pilot announced over the tannoy. Fans wearing Argentina shirts were filmed jumping up and down in the aisles and hugging one another aboard the overnight flight, as they celebrated what they believed to be a win. A second video, uploaded to social media, shows the pilot then adding: "Spain has won.” The reversal in fortunes left Argentinian fans aghast, with the plane falling silent - as local media outlets in Argentina branded the prank a “sick joke.”

The as-yet unnamed airline and the plane’s destination have not been made public, with the footage circulated widely online. One local Argentinian news outlet branded the pilot's prank “terrible”. It said: “Not only did he commit a terrible act with a questionable sense of humour, but he exposed himself to serious consequences aboard the aircraft once the truth finally came out."

“We wanted to congratulate our Argentinian friends,” the pilot announced over the tannoy, before revealing Spain had won. Picture: X