CCTV footage played to jurors in court shows an incident in which a Saudi Arabian student was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Chas Corrigan, 22, who denies his murder and is on trial at Cambridge Crown Court, is seen in footage wearing a hi-vis jacket and walking towards Mr Algasim who is with friends.

Video shows Mohammed Algasim, 20, sitting on a low wall outside student accommodation near Cambridge's train station before he was stabbed on the evening of August 1 last year.

Nicholas Hearn, prosecuting, previously told the court the pair had never met before.

He said the incident was "captured by a high-quality CCTV camera positioned outside the student accommodation".

In the footage, Corrigan and Mr Algasim appear to speak before Corrigan walks away towards the train station.

Corrigan then returns, produces a knife and Mr Algasim is stabbed in the neck - with this moment played to jurors in court but edited out of footage released by Cambridgeshire Police on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Mr Hearn said a fellow student of Mr Algasim, Abdullah Bin Shuail, gave an account of what happened.

He said he heard Corrigan say something to Mr Algasim, when Corrigan first approached, but could not hear what this was or whether Mr Algasim said anything in reply.

Corrigan walked away towards the station and Mr Bin Shuail said he heard Mr Algasim say something to the defendant but "could only make out one word, 'centre'," Mr Hearn said, opening the prosecution case.

"When Mr Algasim said this the defendant turned and started to come back towards them," Mr Hearn said.

The prosecutor said the defendant said "what did you say, what did you say?" and that this was "in a very angry and aggressive way".

He said Mr Bin Shuail "saw the defendant punch Mr Algasim hard to the left side of his neck" and "then saw that the defendant was holding a large knife in his right hand".

Mr Algasim died of a single stab wound which cut across the carotid artery and jugular vein "causing massive bleeding", Mr Hearn said.