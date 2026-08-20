Lines of supercars were parked outside the Royal Shalimar, a Pakistani wedding venue in Birmingham, when masked assailants started hurling projectiles.

By Jacob Paul

This is the shocking moment multiple supercars were set alight at a wedding venue in Birmingham after three hooded figures lobbed petrol bombs at guests standing outside.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CCTV shows the projectiles being hurled from across the street before bursting into flames on the pavement outside the venue in the Sparkbrook area. Lines of supercars were parked outside the Royal Shalimar, a Pakistani wedding venue, when the masked assailants threw at least three petrol bombs. Footage shows luxury cars, including a Maclaren and a Lamborghini, burning as several smaller fires broke out close by. The suspects were filmed in videos posted to social media dressed in black standing across the road. Guests were also seen fleeing as the blazes broke out. Read more: Moment huge fire engulfs Russian retail warehouse which left seven dead in Ukraine aerial attack Read more: Moment 'dust devil' tornado careers through Greenwich Park sending picnickers running

At least two supercars were set alight at the venue. Picture: Social media