Moment supercars firebombed outside wedding venue as three suspects caught on CCTV throwing petrol bombs
Lines of supercars were parked outside the Royal Shalimar, a Pakistani wedding venue in Birmingham, when masked assailants started hurling projectiles.
This is the shocking moment multiple supercars were set alight at a wedding venue in Birmingham after three hooded figures lobbed petrol bombs at guests standing outside.
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CCTV shows the projectiles being hurled from across the street before bursting into flames on the pavement outside the venue in the Sparkbrook area.
Lines of supercars were parked outside the Royal Shalimar, a Pakistani wedding venue, when the masked assailants threw at least three petrol bombs.
Footage shows luxury cars, including a Maclaren and a Lamborghini, burning as several smaller fires broke out close by.
The suspects were filmed in videos posted to social media dressed in black standing across the road. Guests were also seen fleeing as the blazes broke out.
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The masked figures were later seen running away after other men at the event tried to confront them.
The attackers then got into a white Volkswagen golf and drove off.
The incident occured at around 8.50pm on Wednesday.
Staff members took it into their own hands to try and put out the flames before emergency services arrived at the scene.
No injuries were reported and West Midlands Police have launched a probe into the incident.
West Midlands Police said in a statement: "An investigation has been launched after two cars were set on fire in Sparkbrook last night.
"At around 8.30pm, we were called to Royal Shalimar on Highgate Road. Three men were spotted running down Mole Street before getting into a white Volkswagen golf and driving off.
"Fortunately, no injuries were reported. We have been speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV as part of our investigation."
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: : "Shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 19, we responded to Highgate Road, Birmingham.
"A fire engine from Highgate station attended, after two vehicles were deliberately set alight.
"One vehicle was made safe by firefighters. No one was trapped or injured.