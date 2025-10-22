Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, faces a minimum term of 16 years in prison after fatally stabbing 15-year-old Harvey twice in the chest.

Mohammed 'Umar' Khan killed Harvey Willgoose during their school lunch break. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Watch the chilling moment a weapons-obsessed killer teen dances in the school canteen moments after stabbing fellow pupil Harvey Willgoose to death with a hunting knife.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mohammed Umar Khan, 15, was found guilty of murder in August after stabbing Harvey, 15, twice in the chest outside their school cafeteria. He was named by the judge during the sentencing on Wednesday October 22, after previously having his identity withheld from the public due to his age. Today, Khan was jailed for a minimum term of 16 years. Read more: Family of murdered teen Harvey Willgoose calls for knife arches in schools

Shocking CCTV from inside the school shows the moment Khan confronted Harvey in the corridor before later brandishing the 13cm hunting knife he put through the victim's chest at All Saints Catholic High School, Sheffield, in February. Later in the clip, the killer appears to dance around the cafeteria near where he had just stabbed Harvey. Images released by police also show the murder weapon up close. The Willgoose family were made to “endure” and are “haunted daily” by the CCTV footage of the killing because Khan “refused to take any responsibility” for what he had done, his Harvey's devastated mother said. Sheffield Crown Court heard how other pupils fled “in fear and panic”, some locking themselves in a school cupboard, after the fatal attack at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3. Sentencing judge Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said there were records which showed Khan had an “inability to manage” his anger. Khan showed no reaction as he stood in the dock at Sheffield Crown Court for his sentencing. Referring to a visit by a police officer at Khan’s home in December 2024 after his mother found photographs of him posing with weapons, the judge said: “He advised you about the dangers of carrying weapons, advice which you ignored. “Prior to February 3, 2025, there had been at least one other occasion on which you had been in possession of a weapon, a knife, on school premises, captured in a video clip and in photographs. “Notwithstanding all of this, throughout your trial, you sought to minimise the extent of your interest, and gave explanations for the way in which photographs of weapons had come to be on your phone which were, put simply, not believable. “Over the period spanning November 2024 and January 2025, there had been three separate incidents in which you had become angry and aggressive towards a person and/or property at school.

Images from the killer's phone show the murder weapon up close. Picture: PA

“Other records indicate your longstanding inability to manage your anger.” The jury was shown CCTV footage of the incident which showed how Harvey was stabbed twice. One of these blows cut through one of his ribs and pierced his heart. The defence told the court the killer had "lost control", knifing the victim after years of bullying and "an intense period of fear at school". He told teachers moments after stabbing Harvey: "You know I can't control it". The defendant also said: "I'm not right in the head" after killing the victim, the court heard.

Harvey Willgoose’s mother says she wants her son to be remembered as the “fun-loving cheeky-chappy” he was. Picture: X

Khan told the court he had no memory of the moment he killed Harvey. However, the prosecution called this "a lie". They said the killer "wanted to show he was hard" and had become "obsessed" with weapons. Photographs found on his phone showed him posing with knives. Khan previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought a 13cm hunting knife into All Saints Catholic High School, Sheffield, in February. Picture: Getty Images

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court found him guilty of the more serious charge. Since Harvey’s death, his family have campaigned against knife crime, with a particular focus on getting knife arches into schools. After Khan was convicted, Harvey’s sister Sophie Willgoose said outside court: “Harvey was full of life, warm, funny and caring with a unique ability to bring people together.“He was deeply loved by his family, cherished by his friends, and respected by all who knew him.” She went on to say: “This tragedy has not only devastated our family, but has rippled across the country. People everywhere continue to grieve the loss of our beautiful boy.” Caroline Willgoose and her husband Mark have become prominent campaigners against knife violence since Harvey was killed. Harvey's mother says she wants her son to be remembered as the “fun-loving cheeky-chappy” he was and has vowed to get knife arches installed in schools.

Harvey Willgoose's sister Sophie Willgoose (centre) reads a statement with her parents Caroline (left) and Mark Willgoose outside Sheffield Crown Court, after a 15-year-old boy was found guilty of his murder today. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Willgoose said: “I want him to be known as the kid he was. “I hate that saying ‘Harvey Willgoose, the pupil that was stabbed to death at school’. He’d hate that. “I want him to be remembered as the fun-loving kid, cheeky-chappy, sociable kid that he was.” She said: “He was just a joy. He was a million miles an hour, he was a happy chappy, loved life, loads of friends. “He’s just left a big empty hole.” Mrs Willgoose said she only realised after his death how well-known Harvey was, even outside his home city – largely through his devotion to Sheffield United Football Club.