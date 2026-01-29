The killer of 12-year-old Leo Ross gave a false account to police at the crime scene where he pleaded innocence, said he tried to help and that he didn't touch him because it could 'put him in the case'.

Body-worn video shows him telling a male officer: “I was probably here around about three. I just come out every now and again and ride my bike.”

As paramedics battled to try to save Leo, his killer, who was not known to him, claimed he was riding past on a bike and had made efforts to summon help.

His murderer, then 14 but now aged 15, did not know Leo and is not believed to have taken anything from him during the killing in the Hall Green area on January 21 last year.

Footage released by West Midlands Police after the 15-year-old pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, shows Leo walking home from school towards the nature reserve where he was attacked for no reason.

The killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, inflicted a fatal stomach wound on Leo on a secluded path beside Birmingham’s River Cole, then told officers he had not touched tragic Leo.

Telling the officer he was intending to ride towards a mechanic’s shop in the local area, the killer added: “I was gonna come through here ‘cos that leads that way.”

Referring to a woman who had contacted the police, the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, added: “I seen him and I seen this woman – she was walking down so I told her to call you guys.

“Then I went to get some help from different people, and that’s all I know about it.“

He was laid there like that when I got here, and that’s all I know about it.”

After being asked if he had seen anyone near Leo, the killer added: “I’ve seen him and then as I was looking… I didn’t touch him because that could put me in the case.“But I’ve seen her (a female passer-by) – she was walking there. So then I came and told her to call the police.”

The murderer, whose voice has been disguised on the footage to protect his identity, gave his details to police during the encounter and was later arrested after being linked to the killing and other offences.

He pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday at Birmingham Crown Court, after a trial date was vacated last summer while he was still being assessed by psychiatric experts.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, also admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on January 19 and 20 2025, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 21 2025 in relation to separate attacks on other victims as well as having a bladed article on the day he killed Leo.

He denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on October 22 2024 and assault by beating on December 29 2024 in relation to two further victims and those charges were ordered to lie on file.