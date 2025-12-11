Dramatic moment US troops storm oil tanker as Venezuela accuses Trump administration of 'piracy'
The seizure of the tanker by US troops has escalated tensions between Washington and Caracas.
US troops seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Caracas.
The White House released dramatic footage of soldiers ‘fast roping’ from a helicopter onto the deck of the tanker.
The ship was used in the illicit shipment of oil from Venezuela and Iran, according to Pam Bondi, the attorney general, who posted the video of the raid online.
At least six troops, thought to be members of the US Coastguard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (Hitron), can be seen descending rapidly from a helicopter hovering just above the deck of the tanker.
Donald Trump told reporters: “We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large – the largest one ever seized actually.
He added: “And other things are happening, so you’ll be seeing that later.”
In the dramatic video, the US troops can be seen deploying on the deck with weapons drawn and heading up a set of stairs towards the ship’s bridge.
The US conducted a “judicial enforcement action on a stateless vessel” that was last docked in Venezuela.
Bondi described the US forces involved in the mission as “the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War”.
She said the US “executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran”.
Posting on X, she wrote: “For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.
“This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely — and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues.”
The Venezuelan government issued a statement later on Wednesday accusing the US of “blatant theft” and “international piracy.”
“Venezuela will not allow any foreign power to attempt to take away from the Venezuelan people what belongs to them by historical and constitutional right,” the statement concluded.
The US is building up the largest naval deployment in the Caribbean in 30 years, in an operation Washington has launched focusing on drug trafficking but also widely seen as an effort to force Nicolas Maduro from power.
In recent weeks, President Trump has ordered a US military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops.
Oil futures have risen following news of the seizure.
Global Brent crude futures were trading at $62.35 a barrel, up 41 cents, at 2:32 p.m. ET, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 21 cents at $58.46 a barrel.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has alleged that the military build-up ordered by Trump is aimed at overthrowing him and gaining control of the vast oil reserves.
Oil exports are Venezuela's main source of revenue.
She included a video of the daring raid showing US troops descending onto the tanker via helicoper.
Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple…
Last week, Mr Trump has reportedly warned Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to leave the country or face immediate consequences during a phone call between the two leaders.
Mr Trump called Mr Maduro on Friday following a series of deadly American drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats.
Following the phone call, the US President took to social media to declare Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed and that military action could begin “very soon.”
Now, it has emerged Mr Trump offered the Venezuelan leader, as well as his wife and son, safe passage out of the country if he resigns immediately.
According to a report in the Miami Herald, Mr Maduro responded by asking for global amnesty, which was rejected.
Ultimately, Mr Maduro rejected Mr Trump’s calls to resign.
The phone call came as tensions between the United States and Venezuela reached boiling point, with a US land invasion now expected to begin in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, Mr Trump jumped to the defence of his Secretary of War after he was accused of ordering troops to “leave no survivors” when hitting an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean.
It was reported that Pete Hesgeth verbally told defence officials to "kill everybody" after an attack on a vessel off the coast of Trinidad carrying 11 people, which left only two survivors.
After Mr Hesgeth's alleged kill order, the two survivors, who were said to be clinging on the remnants of the boat, were "blown apart in the water" during the second strike, The Washington Post reported.
However, Mr Hesgeth refuted the allegations as “fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland” in a statement on X.
Donald Trump's administration began striking boats in the Caribbean in September after claiming they were being used to traffic drugs to the US without providing evidence.