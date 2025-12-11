US troops seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Caracas.

The White House released dramatic footage of soldiers ‘fast roping’ from a helicopter onto the deck of the tanker.

The ship was used in the illicit shipment of oil from Venezuela and Iran, according to Pam Bondi, the attorney general, who posted the video of the raid online.

At least six troops, thought to be members of the US Coastguard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (Hitron), can be seen descending rapidly from a helicopter hovering just above the deck of the tanker.

Donald Trump told reporters: “We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large – the largest one ever seized actually.

He added: “And other things are happening, so you’ll be seeing that later.”

In the dramatic video, the US troops can be seen deploying on the deck with weapons drawn and heading up a set of stairs towards the ship’s bridge.

The US conducted a “judicial enforcement action on a stateless vessel” that was last docked in Venezuela.

Bondi described the US forces involved in the mission as “the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War”.

She said the US “executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran”.

Posting on X, she wrote: “For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.

“This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely — and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues.”

The Venezuelan government issued a statement later on Wednesday accusing the US of “blatant theft” and “international piracy.”

“Venezuela will not allow any foreign power to attempt to take away from the Venezuelan people what belongs to them by historical and constitutional right,” the statement concluded.

The US is building up the largest naval deployment in the Caribbean in 30 years, in an operation Washington has launched focusing on drug trafficking but also widely seen as an effort to force Nicolas Maduro from power.

In recent weeks, President Trump has ordered a US military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops.

