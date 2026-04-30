The clip appears to show the member of bar staff refusing service to a man, who films the exchange, at a Wetherspoons pub in Braintree

Video footage appears to capture the moment a barman refuses service. Picture: X

By Georgia Rowe

Footage has surfaced online appearing to show a Wetherspoons barman refusing to serve customers supporting Reform UK.

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The clip, posted on X, shows a member of staff at what's thought to be Wetherspoon's Braintree branch refusing service to a man filming the exchange. During the footage, the staff member can be heard saying: “I’m deciding that,” apparently in reference to the decision not to serve him. The video was shared with a caption reading: “Refusing service over politics?! In a bloody pub?!” It went on to say: “Reform UK is currently the biggest party in the country, leading the polls at 25-28%, favourites to win the next election. Read more: Mum-of-two describes how she collapsed 'within minutes' after trying 'dodgy' vape Read more: When is the Campaign Against Antisemitism ‘national emergency’ rally?

Weather-spoons refusing to serve drinks to reform voter. Someone give this guy a pay rise pic.twitter.com/6uR7p475N7 — Alt_status (@Alt_status) April 30, 2026

“These aren’t some fringe weirdos, they’re ordinary, hard-working Brits. The exact salt-of-the-earth customers who pack out Wetherspoons every week, keep the pints flowing and the lights on," the caption continued. “Without them, half these pubs would be broke. And some snotty little bar manager thinks he can play political gatekeeper? “That’s not how Britain works. You don’t get to ban paying customers because of who they vote for. “If you can’t handle serving people with different views, don’t work with the public. Simple as. “Tim Martin, sort this out and fire him immediately. This is a disgrace.” Wetherspoons and Reform UK have both been contacted for comment.

The video was shared with a caption reading, in part: “Refusing service over politics?! In a bloody pub?!”. Picture: Getty