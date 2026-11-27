The woman was caught red-handed on CCTV taking a set of scissors to a family's festive display

By Alex Storey

This is the shocking moment a scrooge granny tried to spoil a family's Christmas display by cutting their lights with scissors as she rode past on her mobility scooter.

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Beth Wilson-Croft woke up on Thursday morning to take her six-year-daughter to school when she noticed the lights had been turned off on closer inspection realised they were broken. The mother of one initially thought they had been damaged by children, but after watching back the security camera footage, she was stunned to realise the act was committed by an old lady. Footage shared on social media shows an unidentified woman approaching the property in Middlesbrough, before nonchalantly driving her scooter on the pavement past the house. Read more: Downing Street says no evidence that “malicious actor” is targeting other Government departments Read more: Huw Edwards documentary blasted by former publicist, top media exec and minister who attack Channel 4 for giving 'platform' to paedophile

The woman appears to cut the lights as she passes on her mobility scooter. Picture: Social media

She then stops briefly next to a set of railings covered by white Christmas lights. The lights suddenly switch off after a few seconds of grappling with the wires. It is thought that the incident took place the previous evening at around 11pm and the police have been contacted. Mrs Wilson-Croft, 31, who lives with her husband Kieran, described it as "absolutely crazy". She told the Daily Mail: "It's laughable because you don't expect anyone to ruin your lights, especially not a lady of that age and for no reason. "If you don't like Christmas, that's fine.