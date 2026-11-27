Shocking moment 'gangster granny' on a mobility scooter cuts family's Christmas lights
The woman was caught red-handed on CCTV taking a set of scissors to a family's festive display
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This is the shocking moment a scrooge granny tried to spoil a family's Christmas display by cutting their lights with scissors as she rode past on her mobility scooter.
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Beth Wilson-Croft woke up on Thursday morning to take her six-year-daughter to school when she noticed the lights had been turned off on closer inspection realised they were broken.
The mother of one initially thought they had been damaged by children, but after watching back the security camera footage, she was stunned to realise the act was committed by an old lady.
Footage shared on social media shows an unidentified woman approaching the property in Middlesbrough, before nonchalantly driving her scooter on the pavement past the house.
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She then stops briefly next to a set of railings covered by white Christmas lights. The lights suddenly switch off after a few seconds of grappling with the wires.
It is thought that the incident took place the previous evening at around 11pm and the police have been contacted.
Mrs Wilson-Croft, 31, who lives with her husband Kieran, described it as "absolutely crazy".
She told the Daily Mail: "It's laughable because you don't expect anyone to ruin your lights, especially not a lady of that age and for no reason.
"If you don't like Christmas, that's fine.
"You do what you want with your time of year, but you don't need to spoil everybody else's fun."
Sharing the footage online, she wrote: "If you don’t like my Christmas decorations that’s an absolute shame for you cause [SIC] they'll be back up today along side a singing Santa and a snow machine and anything else I can get my hands on to f***** annoy you.
"If anyone knows who this woman is, message."
The mother initially wanted the woman to repay her for the cost of replacing the lights, but they were later fixed without needing to be replaced.
She later paid a visit to a woman she suspected of carrying out the cutting, but she denied it.
Mrs Wilson-Croft added: "She said she didn't do it. So I said, 'You can either explain why you've done it or I'll call the police,' and she said 'call the police then."