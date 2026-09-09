The moment a car thief found themselves being chased down a residential street by a woman wearing nothing but a bath towel has been caught on camera.

The incident, which took place at 11:32pm on September 1st, saw Ms Vine leap into action she claimed to spotting a flashlight in her neighbour's garden following a string of thefts in the area.

CCTV then shows the would-be thief attempting to flee, as Ms Vine is captured running after him, swinging wildly, as she pursues him down the centre of the street.

Seconds later, Ms Vine can be seen leaping through her garden gate, clutching her towel, as she sprints towards the figure brandishing a baseball bat.

Footage of the incident, which took place in Broadstone, Poole, captures the would-be thief opening a van door belonging to the father of Nicki Vine, before he appears to hear movement behind him.

"At 11:10 p.m. I saw a flashlight on one of our neighbours' houses, so I took a closer look to find two young men on a moped with no licence plate driving past really slowly," Nicki told ITV.

"So I thought it looked a bit dodgy. Then at 11:15 p.m. one of them must have gotten off the bike and walked down the road to try the van."

Ms Vine describes how she suddenly thought "You know what? I've had enough", after suspecting a potential thief outside her property.

"I had a very hard day—I was super tired and fed up. So I just thought, 'You know what? I'm done."

"We had a bat by our front door, so I took it in my right hand, towel and vape in my left, and just ran at him. He ran away, but he was really tall and long-legged..

"Then I heard the bike start up at the end of the road. So I just went into the middle of the road and yelled, 'Come on then!'

"This has happened several times—I've just had enough of this happening to us and other tradeswomen.

"I made a police report online and submitted the evidence that same night. I haven't heard anything from the police at all."

LBC has contacted Dorset Police for comment.