A massive manhunt is under way for a bomber who targeted a Ukrainian oligarch in Monaco. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A massive manhunt is under way for a bomber who targeted a Ukrainian family on the doorstep of their Monaco home with a booby-trapped backpack.

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The target of the attack was identified by the AFP press agency as oligarch Vadim Ermolaev, citing a source close to the investigation. His partner and a 13-year-old ‘very likely related’ to the pair were also injured, according to Christophe Mirmand, the Monegasque minister of state and the principality’s most senior government official, speaking to AFP. All three victims were taken to hospital in Nice, France. Monaco’s prosecutor general Stéphane Thibault said a suspect placed a “parcel bomb” inside the lobby of a building on Rue du Révérend Père Louis Frolla.

The explosion, which is being called an "attack" took place around 9pm. Picture: X

CCTV shows the suspect fleeing towards the town of Beausoleil, just across the border in France. Prosecutors said the backpack bomb contained bolts and buckshot.

Police deployed on the streets of Monaco after the attack. Picture: getty

The Monegasque government said the area was cordoned off and the six other unoccupied flats inside the building were secured. “This is the first time in history, to my knowledge, that such an act has taken place in the principality,” Mr Mirmand said. Le Figaro said video surveillance images showed a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of the residential building shortly before the explosion.