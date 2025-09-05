Monaco's long-term future on the Formula One calendar has been secured following confirmation of a new 10-year deal.

The new deal which runs until 2035 follows lengthy F1 contracts already in place for Silverstone (2034), Madrid (2035), Bahrain (2036), Australia (2037) and Miami and Austria (both 2041).

A contract was already in place for the prestigious street circuit race to continue until 2031, with Friday's extension further rubber-stamping its future.

Read More: Christian Horner dismisses Max Verstappen exit rumours as contract speculation continues at Silverstone

Read More: Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri’s lead to three points

Lando Norris won in Monaco this season, although the event, an ever-present on the calendar since 1955 - other than the exception of the 2020 race which was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic - has courted criticism for a lack of overtaking. A mandatory two-stop rule introduced for the race earlier this year did little to spice up the action.

Next year's grand prix in Monte Carlo will be held on the first full weekend of June, moving from its traditional slot at the end of May.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: "The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula One since the earliest days of the sport, so I'm delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035.

"It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world's most glamorous principality."