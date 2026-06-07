A dramatic day in Monaco saw Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc drop out of the race

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett and Alex Storey

Kimi Antonelli has won the Monaco Grand Prix for Mercedes, becoming the youngest driver in history to do so.

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Antonelli, 19 years and nine months, delivered an emphatic performance – after the 72nd edition of the prestigious race was suspended on the 68th lap for track repairs – to usurp Lewis Hamilton’s 16-year record. The Italian looked on course to cruise to victory after he moved more than half-a-minute clear of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton before two safety cars were deployed when Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc both crashed out at the concluding Rascasse corner. However, the second safety on the 66th lap was upgraded to a red flag at 4.35pm local time (3.35pm BST) amid concerns with the recently relaid asphalt at the final bend of the temporary street course. Read more: Kimi Antonelli edges out Max Verstappen to take Monaco Grand Prix pole Read more: David Coulthard reveals his top predictions ahead of 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

The 19-year-old is the youngest winner of a Monaco Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

Antonelli said after: "It has been an incredible weekend and one of those days where we just had amazing pace,” said Antonelli. “It just came naturally and gave me the confidence to push. "The job is not finished, and it is a long season. We have to keep raising the bar." Max Verstappen, who started in second position, was furious on the team radio when his car failed to get going at the start line. The four-time world champion stalled on the grid and was out of the Monaco Grand Prix before it even started. World champion Lando Norris was also forced to retire from the race on lap 45 due to a power unit problem.

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli (L) lead the way. Picture: Getty

Hamilton, who finished runner-up to Antonelli here, was 23 when he took his first of three triumphs in the principality in 2008. He would go on to land his maiden crown later that year. And Antonelli is now the firm favourite to emulate the man he replaced at Mercedes following his fifth consecutive win, and George Russell failing to score on another afternoon to forget for the Brit. By lap 60 of 78, Antonelli had been more than half-a-minute clear of Hamilton, having lapped the entire field up to the third. The Italian teenager’s lead was eradicated when Lance Stroll crashed and the safety car was deployed. Then Charles Leclerc – already fuming with the Ferrari pit-wall for stopping him for new tyres after Stroll’s crash – also thudded into the wall at Rascasse.

KIMI ANTONELLI DOMINATES TO WIN IN MONACO! 🏆👏



What an outstanding drive from Kimi! 😎#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/t6BXkByp8s — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

The event was red-flagged amid significant concerns the temporary street surface was cutting up at the final corner where Stroll and Leclerc had both met their end. But following temporary repairs and a 37-minute stoppage, Antonelli dealt with the second standing start of the day – two hours and 15 minutes after his first – to see off Hamilton. He extended his lead at the title summit from 43 points to 66 points over Hamilton and 68 ahead of his beleaguered and bamboozled Mercedes team-mate Russell.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-26 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Picture: Getty

Russell finished out of the points in 13th after he was hit with a late drive-through penalty for incorrectly serving an earlier five-second sanction for speeding in the pit-lane. It leaves his title hopes in tatters. Isack Hadjar finished third, one place ahead of Oscar Piastri. World champion Lando Norris, who won in Monte Carlo last season, retired on lap 49 of 78 with engine failure, while Max Verstappen’s race was over before it begun. The four-time world champion staggered off the line as technical gremlins disabled his Red Bull machinery. Hamilton, after landing his second place in as many races, said: "I have to congratulate Kimi and the Mercedes team.

George Russell failed to score. Picture: Getty