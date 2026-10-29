The cousin of Prince Albert of Monaco is believed to have fallen 40ft to his death.

Antoine de Massy's body was found in a public garden in Monaco on Sunday behind the New National Museum along the Boulevard du Larvotto in Monaco.

Mr de Massy, 29, was reported missing after he failed to attend a family lunch and his body was found not long afterwards.

Police on Monday arrested a Ukrainian national who was seen near where De Massy's body was found.

The man, 42, declined to answer any questions when he appeared before a judge yesterday.

He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and failure to assist a person in danger.

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The prince's palace announced De Massy's death in a statement on Monday: "Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène were saddened to learn of the death of Antoine de Massy, the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III.

"A keen tennis player, he was part of a family history closely linked to the sport in the Principality.

"Their Highnesses share in the grief of his family and loved ones and offer them their sincere condolences at this painful time."