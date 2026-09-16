Monaco will stage two races in 2027 as Formula One bosses delivered next year’s 24-round calendar, which they intend to start in Bahrain.

Both races were pulled from this year’s schedule, although a ‘Bahrain Grand Prix’ will be staged in Malaysia in October.

However, F1 is hopeful of beginning the campaign in Bahrain on March 14, followed by a race in Saudi Arabia a week later.

The schedule for next season is out later than planned due to the continued uncertainty in the Middle East because of the United States-Iran war.

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As it stands, F1 is still pressing ahead with the current season ending in the Middle East, with rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi set for November 29 and December 6. Imola will step in to host the season finale if the events cannot go ahead.

As for next year, the number of sprint rounds will increase from six to 10, with Monaco hosting a shortened round for the first time.

The decision to add a second race in Monte Carlo – a venue where overtaking is notoriously impossible – is likely to raise eyebrows.

However, F1 chiefs hope a second qualifying session (required for a sprint event) will be the payback for the sport’s fans.

Qualifying in the principality is regarded as one of the challenges of the season, and there have been consistent calls to freshen up the long-standing event.

Elsewhere, rounds in Portimao and Istanbul will return to the schedule in June and October respectively, replacing the races in Barcelona and Zandvoort.

The British Grand Prix will assume its customary slot on the first weekend in July, avoiding a direct clash with the climax of Wimbledon and the men’s Open golf championship.

Silverstone will also host a sprint round for the second year in a row. As well as Monaco, the other shortened races will take place in Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Canada, Monza, Brazil, Qatar and the concluding round of the season in Abu Dhabi on the weekend of December 11-12.