Nine-time grand slam champion Monica Seles has revealed she was diagnosed with a neuromuscular condition three years ago.

"One of the reasons I decided to go public with my myasthenia gravis (is) because it's been a huge reset in my professional life as a tennis player, also in my personal life," she said.

The 51-year-old told Good Morning America about her myasthenia gravis (MG) diagnosis in an effort to raise awareness of the condition, which currently has no cure.

"I started experiencing these symptoms of extreme leg weakness, arm weakness, double vision. So I realised, 'This is very unusual'.

"Once I was diagnosed, it was like a relief, but also it was a challenge. Even coming here today... in the old days, travelling would be a no-brainer. Now I had to get packing tips. I had to learn a new way to live with MG.

"It's been a very challenging time dealing with it. Knowing that there's hope out there - and a great community - has helped me tremendously."

The Yugoslavia-born American was only 19 when she won her eighth grand slam title in Australia in 1993. Later that year she was stabbed by a spectator during a match in Hamburg, but returned to tennis and won the Australian Open for a fourth time in 1996.

She retired from professional tennis in 2003.