Monkey found abandoned on London bus nicknamed Oyster
An abandoned monkey has been found on a London bus after being discovered by a mum pushing a buggy.
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The mum couldn’t get down the walkway of the 302 bus travelling from Mill Hill to Kensal Rise on Friday morning because a laundry bag was sticking out of the luggage bay and blocking the way.
When the driver came to help and pushed the bag out of the way, it started chirping and jumping around.
They then discovered the terrified creature inside a bird cage and covered with a laundry bag
The RSPCA was called to rescue the common marmoset who has since been affectionately nicknamed Oyster - after the London travel card.
Now the charity hopes the public can help officers track down the circumstances behind the shocking abandonment.
They added Oyster is now settling into a new home at a sanctuary with specialist facilities for primates and she will soon be introduced to a new male companion who had been looking for a friend.
Chief Inspector Dew added: “In a twist of fate, a sanctuary had been working with us to find a suitable female marmoset to introduce to a lone male they were caring for.
“We were hoping to transfer one from the north of England but, when that fell through just a few hours before Oyster was rescued, it looked like destiny that Oyster was supposed to go there.
“She’s settled in really well over the weekend, and is eating well, so hopefully she’ll be able to meet her new friend soon. If she isn’t claimed then she’ll remain there with experienced keepers, a wonderful enclosure and company.”
'Stressed and dehydrated'
Chief Inspector Dew added: “The monkey - a female common marmoset - was inside a small, white, metal bird cage which had been wrapped inside a plastic, chequered laundry bag, with handles, so was well concealed. She’d been left with some apple but was, understandably, very stressed and dehydrated.
“We’d like to say a big thank you to the bus driver and the team at Metroline who stayed calm, took the monkey back to their station, put her somewhere dark and cool, to keep her calm, and contacted us for help.
“They’ve been incredibly helpful and are now assisting with our enquiries so we can trace the person responsible for dumping her.
“No one noticed anything unusual on the bus before the monkey was discovered but we’ll be looking at CCTV and the logs for scanning on and off the bus to see if we can locate the person who left her onboard. It was clearly intentional.
“This is clearly a direct result of the new legislation and is something we feared would happen. I’d be surprised if it’s the last primate we see being dumped.
“But what we would say to anyone who is struggling to care for a pet or who cannot get a licence for any primate they have, please speak to specialists, vets or charities, don’t abandon them as it can have tragic consequences.”
RSPCA London Chief Inspector Clare Dew - who is now investigating - said: “A mum got on the bus with her buggy but couldn’t get down the walkway because the laundry bag was sticking out of the luggage bay and blocking the way.
“The driver came to help her and, as he pushed the bag out of the way, the monkey inside started chirping and jumping around.
"When he peered inside the bag he spotted the frightened marmoset.”
'Highly intelligent'
RSPCA Exotic Animals Expert Evie Button said: “Primates are highly intelligent and social wild animals who need a lot of space, mental stimulation and appropriate companions - needs that can’t be met by human company alone.
“The introduction of primate licenses in England is an important step forward for animal welfare, helping to ensure these animals are kept in more appropriate conditions, but there is a real concern that keepers who cannot or do not want to license their pet may now instead abandon them.
“With the UK Government estimating 5,000 primates being kept as pets in England and our friends at Born Free reporting very little uptake of the new license system, we’re concerned about what has happened to many of these animals.”