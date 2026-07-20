The female common marmoset has been nicknamed Oyster after being discovered on the 302 bus. Picture: RSPCA

By Flaminia Luck

An abandoned monkey has been found on a London bus after being discovered by a mum pushing a buggy.

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The mum couldn’t get down the walkway of the 302 bus travelling from Mill Hill to Kensal Rise on Friday morning because a laundry bag was sticking out of the luggage bay and blocking the way. When the driver came to help and pushed the bag out of the way, it started chirping and jumping around. They then discovered the terrified creature inside a bird cage and covered with a laundry bag The RSPCA was called to rescue the common marmoset who has since been affectionately nicknamed Oyster - after the London travel card.

Oyster was left inside a bird cage in a laundry bag. Picture: RSPCA

Now the charity hopes the public can help officers track down the circumstances behind the shocking abandonment. They added Oyster is now settling into a new home at a sanctuary with specialist facilities for primates and she will soon be introduced to a new male companion who had been looking for a friend. Chief Inspector Dew added: “In a twist of fate, a sanctuary had been working with us to find a suitable female marmoset to introduce to a lone male they were caring for. “We were hoping to transfer one from the north of England but, when that fell through just a few hours before Oyster was rescued, it looked like destiny that Oyster was supposed to go there. “She’s settled in really well over the weekend, and is eating well, so hopefully she’ll be able to meet her new friend soon. If she isn’t claimed then she’ll remain there with experienced keepers, a wonderful enclosure and company.”

Picture: RSPCA

'Stressed and dehydrated' Chief Inspector Dew added: “The monkey - a female common marmoset - was inside a small, white, metal bird cage which had been wrapped inside a plastic, chequered laundry bag, with handles, so was well concealed. She’d been left with some apple but was, understandably, very stressed and dehydrated. “We’d like to say a big thank you to the bus driver and the team at Metroline who stayed calm, took the monkey back to their station, put her somewhere dark and cool, to keep her calm, and contacted us for help. “They’ve been incredibly helpful and are now assisting with our enquiries so we can trace the person responsible for dumping her. “No one noticed anything unusual on the bus before the monkey was discovered but we’ll be looking at CCTV and the logs for scanning on and off the bus to see if we can locate the person who left her onboard. It was clearly intentional. “This is clearly a direct result of the new legislation and is something we feared would happen. I’d be surprised if it’s the last primate we see being dumped. “But what we would say to anyone who is struggling to care for a pet or who cannot get a licence for any primate they have, please speak to specialists, vets or charities, don’t abandon them as it can have tragic consequences.”

Marmosets are tree-dwelling primates native to South America. Picture: Alamy