The court heard Donald Excell had 21 previous convictions dating back to 1992

Donald Excell was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 31 years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Thursday after previously being found guilty of the murder of his cousin Rita Lambourne. Picture: Sussex Police

By Georgia Rowe

A man described as a “monster” who murdered his cousin in a “frenzied attack” with an axe as she was on the phone to her partner has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 31 years.

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Donald Excell, 50, struck Rita Lambourne, 58, at least five times to the head, face, chest and arms after he let himself into her home armed with the weapon on February 12 last year. The defendant, of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of her murder following a trial at Hove Crown Court in December. Excell had no representation at the sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday and did not offer any mitigation in his defence. Sentencing him, Judge Christine Henson KC said: “I am sure you planned this action before setting off to her home that evening.” Read more: Former teacher admits taking 100 upskirt photos of students in 'horrifying case' Read more: Bled to death in handcuffs: Police apologise for treating stabbed student as racist while he lay dying after being attacked with 21cm sword

(L-R) Family members of Rita Lambourne; Kerry Lambourne, Andrew Cheese, Lucie Lambourne and Claire Haldane outside Hove Crown Court. Picture: PA Media

She added it was a “frenzied attack by you within Rita’s own home”. Family members described confusion as to why he would kill her, the person who had “tried so hard to help”. Judge Henson said to Excell: “It appears you had become preoccupied by a self-made conspiracy theory of a paedophile ring cover-up, including Rita." But she said there was “absolutely no evidence of any such cover-up”. The judge sentenced him to a minimum of 31 years’ life imprisonment, minus the 464 days he already spent in custody.

In September last year, teenagers fishing just north of Bexhill found a rucksack in the water with clothes and the sheath of an axe weighed down with a sandbag. Picture: PA Media

The court heard Excell had 21 convictions since 1992 including of low-level violence, and the year before the murder had assaulted his father by biting him on the nose during a TV dinner. In 2023 Ms Lambourne gave her cousin Excell a lift and he “lost it, threatened to kill her like a crazed maniac”. The court heard after that incident she blocked him on social media and sent him a text message to say “I didn’t deserve that, I hope you sort yourself out soon, I wish you all the best.” On the night of the murder, he had walked from his own home 20 minutes away to Ms Lambourne’s address and entered her home through her unlocked back door. Ms Lambourne had been on the phone with her partner, Ashley Panahandehkafifar, moments before the attack and he heard shouts as she dropped her phone, the trial had heard. He called Ms Lambourne’s daughter Lucie who in turn called Claire Haldane to go and check on Ms Lambourne. Ms Haldane discovered her sister in the front room of her house and started CPR.

For the majority of the murder investigation, police were unable to find the axe or the clothes Excell is seen wearing on CCTV. Picture: PA Media

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Ms Haldane said she would “never forget the horror I physically felt and saw that night”. “Only comfort, I found my sister and no-one else. “No-one else had to endure that pain and I could be with my sister at the end of her life.” She added that she believes Excell wanted to split the family up for a long time, adding: “He has not won and has no power or control over any of us any more.” Mr Panahandehkafifar said his partner was attacked with an axe with no-one there to rescue her, with the “attack taken place by this monster”. Ms Lambourne was described as “kind, caring and full of laughter”, and her death has left an “irreplaceable void” to those who loved her. The judge said evidence at trial showed Excell attempts to pull the family apart, adding: “The sad irony in your cruel act, you have actually repaired any family rifts.”

Donald Excell, 50, struck Rita Lambourne, 58, at least five times to the head, face, chest and arms . Picture: Sussex Police