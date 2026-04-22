Michael Jackson, though never convicted during his lifetime, was almost certainly a serial sexual predator who preyed on young boys. He was also an artistic genius who created some of the greatest music of all time. As such, I can’t be alone in being conflicted as to whether to watch Michael, the new film about his life that is released in UK cinemas today.

The arguments in favour of a boycott are pretty overwhelming. Having been dogged by allegations of predatory behaviour during his lifetime, further accusers have come forward since Jackson’s death in 2009. Anyone who has watched the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland will struggle to dispute the credibility of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both allege Jackson sexually abused them as children.

There’s also the content of this new biopic itself. Had producers made it a warts-and-all examination of Jackson’s life, which celebrated the King of Pop’s artistry while also acknowledging his personal demons, that would be one thing. Instead, critics have described the film as a “whitewash”, with several saying it tells a “sanitised” version of his life and career. Crucially, it does not address the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson.

And yet, despite it all, I’m still desperate to watch this movie - because Michael Jackson was exceptional. His music, which has brought me years of joy, was as visceral as it was revolutionary. From the Jackson Five to Thriller, it is hard to overstate how groundbreaking his career was. However squeamish I feel about the film’s laundering of Jackson’s reputation, the chance to spend two hours reliving his genius is one I don’t want to miss.

I suppose this revives that age-old debate: is it ever possible to separate the art from the artist? It is seldom cut and dry. For example, Kanye West may be a rap legend, but given his appalling antisemitism, he was rightly banned from entering the UK to headline this summer’s Wireless Festival. On the other hand, many classical music connoisseurs still enjoy the works of Richard Wagner, despite his own antisemitism and appropriation by the Nazis.

Perhaps it makes a difference if the offending artist is still alive? Jackson, like Wagner, is no longer around to profit from those who wish to consume his artistry, whereas Kanye West and others still are. And yet maybe I reach for this argument as a means of absolving my conscience? After all, Michael has been made with the full permission, cooperation and financial backing of the Michael Jackson estate, and stars his nephew, Jaafar, in the title role. They have a commercial interest in presenting an incomplete picture of his life.

Ultimately, it will be for each individual cinema-goer to decide whether they wish to see this film. Like many, I have been conflicted, but I have made my decision. I will watch it. But then I’ll go home and re-watch Leaving Neverland, as well. His genius deserves to be cherished, but his depravity should never be ignored.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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