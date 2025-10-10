“John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly," his family said.

File photo dated 18/10/01 of Moody Blues lead singer John Lodge and wife arriving at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, for the Music Industry Trusts' Awards and Dinner 2001. Moody Blues singer John Lodge has died aged 82. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Moody Blues singer and “darling husband” John Lodge has died aged 82, his family have confirmed.

Bass player Lodge, who joined the band in 1966 with fellow singer Justin Hayward – following the departure of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick in 1966, was "suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us", according to his family. Their statement read: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us. "As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith." It continued: "John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. "We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support. We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us.

JOHN LODGE of the Moody Blues takes the crowd back in time at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach two years prior to his death. Picture: Alamy

“As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.” With the band, Lodge featured on some of their best-known work including the psychedelic album Days Of Future Passed (1967), regarded as one of rock’s first concept albums, and its follow-up, In Search Of The Lost Chord (1968), which saw the band move towards further experimentation. Birmingham-born Lodge played on some of the group’s best known songs such as Nights In White Satin, Question and Isn’t Life Strange. He also featured on the albums On The Threshold Of A Dream (1969), To Our Children’s Children’s Children (1969), A Question Of Balance (1970), Every Good Boy Deserves Favour (1971), and Seventh Sojourn (1972) – which saw the band move into full scale prog rock. His family’s statement continued: “He was never happier than being on stage – he was just a singer in a rock and roll band (referencing the band’s 1972 song) and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon, and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans. “It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City (the Championship football team he supported) one day.”

The moody blues were best known for songs such as Nights In White Satin, Question and Isn’t Life Strange. Picture: Alamy