The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department has investigated more than £25.3 million in suspected fraud over the past five years, with around three-quarters involving deliberately staged crashes.

By Lauren Eales

Moped riders are deliberately crashing into cars in organised "crash for cash" scams, as insurers warn the fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated.

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The scams see riders engineer collisions with unsuspecting motorists before making fraudulent claims for damage or injuries. LBC has uncovered evidence of thousands of these cases in the past 18 months, amounting to at least £35 million in suspected fraud. James Sleigh says he was targeted while pulling out of a side road in Ealing, West London, when a moped rider intentionally accelerated towards him. Footage shows the rider falling from his bike before immediately confronting James and blaming him for the collision. Read more: 'He's not racist': Robert Jenrick defends Zia Yusuf amid Labour candidate row Read more: Top Russian diplomat summoned by UK after attack on German airport

Footage shows the rider falling from his bike before immediately confronting James and blaming him for the collision. Picture: James Sleigh

“As I pulled out quite slowly from the right-hand side of the road to go forwards, a motorbike screamed past me at a rate of knots and fell off his bike in front of me,” James recalled. The rider then threw his arms in the air and pointed to damage on his moped, telling James: “Look at this, it’s got a crack in my mudguard. This is all your fault.” “My initial reaction was that it had been my fault, that I had pulled out without realising he was there,” James explained. “The more I thought about it, I realised I did not see him... he was hiding behind another car, waiting for me to pull out.” James’ daughter immediately suspected a scam, and his concerns grew when the rider insisted on taking the moped to a garage for a repair quote. “I thought, hang on a minute, he knows where the garage is and wants to go there straight away.” Later that evening, James received a call from someone claiming to be from an insurance company, but did not answer. James’ insurer, Allianz, told him it believed the incident was one of the clearest examples of an induced accident it had seen. It declined the claim, leaving the moped driver to pursue any further action through the courts. “I suspect this guy has done this on various occasions and probably got some cash out of unsuspecting people. I think there are various gangs… perhaps four or five people working together. “You’ve got to be pretty strong-minded and just say, ‘Look, this wasn’t my fault. You’ve deliberately done this.’ Never admit liability, whatever you do.” The scale of the fraud is significant. Allianz is currently investigating 75 fraud operations involving more than 1,000 linked claims worth over £7.5 million.