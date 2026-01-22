Extra training places will be created in areas with the worst cancer outcomes, including rural and coastal communities

More doctors will be able to train as cancer specialists within NHS trusts in deprived areas of England. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

More doctors will be able to train as cancer specialists within NHS trusts in deprived areas of England, the Government has announced.

As ministers seek to address a "postcode lottery" in cancer care, they have announced that new training places will be allocated to underperforming trusts. Rural and coastal areas, in particular, will have their workforces boosted in a bid to target poor cancer outcomes where they arise. The measure, which comes as part of the upcoming National Cancer Plan, will be twinned with a potential raft of new tests and tech to enable earlier diagnosis These new tools to fight the deadly disease will be assessed by the NHS's spending watchdog before being rolled out to patients. Read More: Anti-acid cancer link rubbished as common medications face new expert study Read More: Prostate cancer named UK's most common form of disease

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said patients in these communities deserve "the same shot at survival and quality of life as everyone else". Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said patients in these communities deserve "the same shot at survival and quality of life as everyone else". Ministers will also work with the royal colleges to entice more doctors to specialise in clinical and medical oncology in a bid to boost numbers. Meanwhile, from April 2027, new tests and devices that help spot cancer sooner will be assessed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). The move will help roll out these technologies in the NHS faster, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. Mr Streeting said: "For too long, your chances of seeing a doctor and catching cancer early have depended on where you live. That's not fair and has to stop. "I am determined to end the health inequalities that have grown across England over the last 15 years. We're training more doctors in the communities that need them most and making sure the latest cancer detection technology reaches every corner of the country. "Faster diagnosis doesn't just save lives - it gets people back to work and back to their families sooner. "Whether you live in a coastal town or a rural village, you deserve the same shot at survival and quality of life as everyone else. This government will turn that promise into a reality."

Ministers will also work with the royal colleges to entice more doctors to specialise in clinical and medical oncology in a bid to boost numbers. Picture: Getty

The first tests and devices to be assessed by Nice under the new model include artificial intelligence that reads chest X-rays to help medics spot lung cancer, software that analyses tissue samples for prostate and breast cancer to speed up diagnosis, and new techniques to help women get answers about unexplained vaginal bleeding. Nice will also assess the "sponge on a string" test for oesophageal cancer. It involves patients swallowing a small capsule attached to a string, which dissolves in the stomach to leave a small sponge about the size of a 1p coin. This is then pulled out after a few minutes, collecting cells from the oesophageal lining for analysis. Professor Jonathan Benger, chief executive of Nice, said: "When Nice was founded 26 years ago, it set out to end the postcode lottery in access to medicines. We're now extending that same clarity and fairness to health tech. "These reforms mean that clinically and cost-effective medical devices, diagnostics and digital tools will start to be reimbursed and made available consistently across the NHS. "This will give patients faster access to proven technologies and ensure NHS resources are spent where they make the greatest difference." Last week, NHS England's monthly performance figures showed that 76.5 per cent of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days in November, up from 76.1 per cent in October and above the current target of 75 per cent.

From April 2027, new tests and devices that help spot cancer sooner will be assessed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice). Picture: Getty