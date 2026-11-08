Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was “not going to pretend this winter will be easy”.

More GP health checks to keep frailest patients out of hospital this winter, government announces . Picture: Ianni Dimitrov Pictures/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of people with conditions like heart disease and frailty can get more support from their GP this winter in a bid to keep them out of hospital, the Government has announced.

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Funded by £40 million reallocated from existing GP budgets for the financial year to April 2027, the scheme will allow doctors’ surgeries to identify and give extra care to patients they believe are most at risk of becoming seriously unwell in the winter. The Government said the extra support will be targeted at patients with heart disease, frailty and lung conditions like emphysema and other types of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Medication reviews, health checks and respiratory clinics led by nurses are among the support that will be available for up to 300,000 people. Groups of GP practices can get £126 for each eligible patient supported. Read more: End-of-life patients forced into emergency support due to postcode lottery of care, charity warns Read more: If NHS cannot survive without immigration then model must change, Badenoch tells LBC

Andy Burnham said the programme will help keep people well at home and avoid unnecessary trips to hospital. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was “not going to pretend this winter will be easy”, but said the programme will help keep people well at home and avoid unnecessary trips to hospital. Mr Burnham said: “If we want to take the pressure off our hospitals this winter, we’ve got to keep people well at home. “So we’re backing GPs to reach the most vulnerable people early, before a small problem turns into a trip to A&E. “People deserve the right care in the right place. “And our NHS staff, who work so hard, deserve the right tools to provide it. “I’m not going to pretend this winter will be easy. “But with new technology, upgrades for hospitals and more care available closer to home, we’ll make sure the NHS is there for everyone when they need it.”

The action hopes to keep more people out of hospital this winter . Picture: Mark Waugh/Alamy

Yvette Cooper, Health Secretary, said the scheme will provide more support for the frailest patients in the community. “After such a heavy summer for our NHS as a result of the heat, everyone is working together to prepare for more challenging winter pressures,” said Ms Cooper. “That includes the roll-out of flu vaccinations, investing in extra urgent care capacity and strengthening partnerships with social care. “With thousands more GPs in post and millions more GP appointments this year, the £40 million programme to support vulnerable patients in the community is part of our plan to help patients, improve primary care and also to support our NHS through the heavier winter months.”