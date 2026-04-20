The rapper was blocked from entering the UK to perform at Wireless festival by the government earlier this month

Kanye, known legally as Ye, faces more tour date cancellations after his antisemitic comments. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Kanye West’s concerts in Switzerland and Poland have been cancelled in response to the rapper’s antisemitic comments.

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Switzerland-based football club FC Basel, which oversees concerts and events at its stadium at St Jakob-Park, said that it has rejected a request for West to perform there in June. A spokesperson for the Swiss club told Reuters: We cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context”. Event venues in Poland have swiftly followed suit, as Silesian Stadium Chorzów confirmed it will cancel West’s upcoming gig on June 19 after it was announced that Poland’s culture ministry plans to ban the rapper from performing in the country. Read more: Kanye West’s Poland concert cancelled due to antisemitic remarks weeks after UK ban Read more: 'We don't want a man like that in this country': Minister defends Home Office decision to ban Kanye West from UK

Kanye still has stops booked in Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Madrid and Portugal left on his European tour. Picture: Getty

In a press release to the stadium’s website, the venue director, Adam Strzyzewski, announced: “The concert by Ye (Kanye West), scheduled for 19 June 2026 at the Silesian Stadium, will not take place due to formal and legal reasons”. Marta Cienkowska, Poland’s culture minister, earlier said that the rapper’s “promotion of nazism” was in “manifest contradiction with Poland’s values”. She went on to condemn West, who “openly declares he loves Hitler, who promotes Nazi ideology and makes money by selling T-shirts emblazoned with the swastika”.

Kanye West previously came under fire for featuring merch on his website emblazoned with swastika symbols. Picture: Getty

Writing on social media, Cienkowska said: “In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment”. She went on to mention that Warsaw could bar individuals from entry if necessary. This comes just days after the rapper postponed a concert in Marseille, France, after opposition from local authorities.

The controversial artist's tours are often highly-anticipated, filling stadiums with devoted fans. Picture: Getty

The 48-year-old made headlines in the UK earlier this month when he was blocked by the government from travelling to London’s Wireless festival - which he was scheduled to headline across three days - leading to the entire event’s cancellation. Kanye, legally known as Ye, still has stops booked in Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Madrid and Portugal left on his European tour. The rapper faced fierce backlash last year when he declared “I love Nazis", expressed a sympathetic position towards Adolf Hitler, sold merchandise emblazoned with a swastika on his website, and released a song named “Heil Hitler”, which was later taken off several streaming platforms.

Wireless Festival Cancelled After Kanye West Denied Entry To United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

In January, he devoted a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to express contrition for his previous comments, identifying them as a side effect of a manic episode, resulting from his bipolar-1 disorder. In the public apology, he claimed to “love Jewish people” and renounced his identity as a Nazi or an antisemite. West previously issued an apology in Hebrew in 2023, which was later withdrawn when the rapper declared himself a Nazi in 2025.